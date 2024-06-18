Family travel from across the world to celebrate Alice’s 100th birthday in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Family travel from across the world to celebrate Alice’s 100th birthday in Aberdeen

Staff at Deeside Care Home described Alice Coutts as an "absolute gem".

Alice Coutts holding glass of champagne
Alice Coutts - a resident at Deeside Care Home - celebrated her 100th birthday in style. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

A life-long resident of Aberdeen has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends from across the world.

Alice Coutts’s milestone birthday was marked with a special party at Deeside Care Home where she has lived for the past three years.

The pink-themed do was a complete surprise to Alice who said she “couldn’t stop crying” when she was reunited with friends and family.

“I haven’t seen some of these people for years,” she said. “That’s why I can’t stop crying.

“The party was a big shock.”

Alice received her invitation with her breakfast on Saturday morning, before her hairdresser turned up to make sure she looked picture perfect for the day.

Alice Coutts with her 100th birthday card from the King
Alice Coutts with her 100th birthday card from the King. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The room was filled with joy as her loved ones – including grandchildren travelling from Thailand, Northern Ireland, Fort William and Glenelg – shared their well wishes.

Party goers were treated to cake decorated with a “100 and Fabulous” topper which sat in front of a board of photos from throughout Alice’s 100 years.

Alice spent most of the party sitting centre stage wearing her birthday sash and tiara, with a glass of bubbly in her hand.

She even received a visit from the Lord Provost David Cameron who dropped off a bunch of flowers and a signed card from the King.

Her family planned the party with help from staff at Deeside Care Home who described Alice as an “absolute gem”.

Alice Coutts born and raised in Aberdeen

Alice Coutts with her children Graeme Coutts, Doreen Davidson and Bryan Coutts
Alice Coutts with her children Graeme Coutts, Doreen Davidson and Bryan Coutts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Alice was born in the Lorne Buildings on Holburn Street on June 18, 1924 and spent much of her childhood in the Springbank Terrace boarding house run by her mother.

She attended Woodside School, the former Hilton Academy and Greg’s Business School in Aberdeen before staring her career at upmarket dressmakers, Peter Saunders.

During the Second World War, a teenage Alice Knight met her future husband Jimmy Coutts.

The pair tied the knot at Aberdeen East and Belmont Church in 1942 and shared their first home on Bedford Road.

Together, they had three children with their only daughter, Doreen, being born in Jimmy’s hometown of Kinneff in 1943.

Photos from throughout Alice’s life were on display at her party. Image: Ellie Milne/DC Thomson.

Doreen was raised alongside her brothers, Bryan and Graeme, in the family home on Willowbank Road – where Alice’s mother, Granny Knight, lived upstairs.

Alice balanced family life with her thriving career and eventually became the chief pig supply officer at FMC where she loved working with local farmers.

A life ‘well-lived’

After almost three decades of marriage, Alice and Jimmy made the move to Sycamore Place where they enjoyed a “vibrant” social life.

As well as being regulars at the golf club in Bridge of Don, they would spend their weekends at traction engine rallies with fellow enthusiasts.

When Jimmy died in 1987, Alice joined the Solo Club which allowed her to explore new destinations such as Prague and the Black Forest.

Her family said she has always “lived life to the full” while being a constant “pillar of support and love” to her children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Allice Coutts holding a glass of champagne
Alice celebrated her 100th birthday with a party at Deeside Care Home on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

In her later years, Alice lived at Ruthrieston and Dominies Court, and continued her charity work in the city with Save the Children and Cancer Research.

A stand-out moment for her was being invited to the garden party at Buckingham Palace for her services to charity.

As her 100th birthday approached, Alice’s family took some time to reflect on her “life well-lived” and asked her secret to longevity.

She replied: “Always enjoy an evening glass of wine”.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Sentencing of drug-dealing Aberdeenshire mum Amy Beck who was convicted of causing the death of her baby son Olly-James Sievwright Picture shows; Baby Olly-James Sievwright and mum Amy Beck. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Olly-James Sievwright) and DC Thomson (Amy Beck) Date; Unknown
Drug dealing mum who caused baby's death has jail sentence cut
Former manse in Alford. Image: Galbraith.
Former Georgian manse in Alford with stunning walled garden hits the market
Pictured are some of the dancers with Dance Moms UK Debbie Barrass. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen dancers star in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang before heading to Prague for World…
The Haughton Arms Hotel, Alford, where the assault involving a glass occurred
Man forgot he was holding glass when he punched victim on head, court told
River Don in kemnay
Watery end for Kemnay man who went on violent rampage with golf club
Bruce Porter, Reis Robertson and Allan Smith kneeling in front of go-karts.
Ready for life in the Fast Lane? New Bridge of Don go-kart track to…
Police car with blue lights going.
Cop forced to press panic button during frightening attack in Aberdeen city centre
SNP CANDIDATE SEAMUS LOGAN IN PETERHEAD.
Meet the SNP candidate thrown into surprise north-east election battle with Douglas Ross
Aberdeen City Council were forced to apologise for the blunder. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson.
Bikers wrongly issued with Aberdeen LEZ fines as council apologise
5
SNP candidate Glen Reynolds.
Aberdeenshire SNP candidate in row over 'pro-Putin' social media posts
3

Conversation