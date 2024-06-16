Flood alerts issued for north-east as heavy rain hits region

North-east residents have been warned of potential flooding after a night of heavy rain.

Flood alerts have been issued across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and part of the Highlands.

Some areas have already been hit with localised flooding after heavy showers, including Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen.

The park had been due to host Aberdeen Highland Games on Sunday but that event has been cancelled due to conditions.

The car park and grounds where the competitions were due to take place have become waterlogged.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 10 flood alerts across Scotland, including Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Persistent rain is forecast to continue into Sunday afternoon.

The alert states: “Heavy thundery showers during Sunday could cause localised flooding impacts from surface water.

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network. There may be difficult driving conditions.

“Due to the localised nature of the showers, impacts may be isolated, with not all locations being affected.”

Sepa says the risk of flooding extends into Moray and parts of the Highlands, including Elgin, Forres, Grantown-on-Spey, Aviemore and Nairn.

Heavy rain was causing disruption on the A9 in the Inverness area on Sunday morning with water covering the carriageway.

Drivers were warned to take care on approach and were being diverted onto the passable sections of the road.