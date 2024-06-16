Flood alerts issued for north-east as heavy rain hits region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flood alerts issued for north-east as heavy rain hits region

Some areas including Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen have been hit with localised flooding.

By Ellie Milne
Flooding at Hazlehead Park
Aberdeen Highland Games at Hazlehead Park have been cancelled due to the weather. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

North-east residents have been warned of potential flooding after a night of heavy rain.

Flood alerts have been issued across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and part of the Highlands.

Some areas have already been hit with localised flooding after heavy showers, including Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen.

The park had been due to host Aberdeen Highland Games on Sunday but that event has been cancelled due to conditions.

Map showing the food alert area in Aberdeenshire
A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Sepa.
Map showing flood alert area in Moray and Highlands
A flood alert has also been issued across Moray and part of the Highlands. Image: Sepa.

The car park and grounds where the competitions were due to take place have become waterlogged.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 10 flood alerts across Scotland, including Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Persistent rain is forecast to continue into Sunday afternoon.

The alert states: “Heavy thundery showers during Sunday could cause localised flooding impacts from surface water.

Water logged field
The waterlogged field at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen on Sunday morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network. There may be difficult driving conditions.

“Due to the localised nature of the showers, impacts may be isolated, with not all locations being affected.”

Sepa says the risk of flooding extends into Moray and parts of the Highlands, including Elgin, Forres, Grantown-on-Spey, Aviemore and Nairn.

Heavy rain was causing disruption on the A9 in the Inverness area on Sunday morning with water covering the carriageway.

Drivers were warned to take care on approach and were being diverted onto the passable sections of the road.

