‘A moment to reflect’: Stonehaven Tartan Army members pay emotional visit to German concentration camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A moment to reflect’: Stonehaven Tartan Army members pay emotional visit to German concentration camp

Doreen Bruce and John Masson joined a bagpiper from Perth, who played the symbolic Scottish instrument for what is believed to be the first time at the Dachau site.

By Chris Cromar

A Stonehaven woman who is in Germany following Scotland at the Euros says she will “never forget” her visit to a concentration camp.

Doreen Bruce, 57, and 54-year-old friend John Masson are travelling round the country while taking in Scotland’s matches at the tournament.

In addition to watching their team play, they are also taking in as much of the country as they can, including visiting Dachau’s concentration camp.

It is only 11 miles from Munich’s Allianz Arena, where Scotland kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a 5-1 defeat to hosts Germany.

Dachau Concentration Camp.
Dachau Concentration Camp is located near Munich. Image: Doreen Bruce.

Dachau’s was one of the first concentration camps to be set up by the Nazis.

In its 12 years of existence – before it was liberated by US soldiers in 1945 – more than 200,000 people were imprisoned at Dachau, including the Jewish president of FC Bayern Munich, Kurt Landauer.

At least 41,500 people died there and its satellite sites from hunger, disease, torture, murder and the consequences of imprisonment.

Doreen Bruce and John Masson.
The pair have been travelling around Germany during their football trip. Image: Doreen Bruce.

‘We vow to let football unite us’

During Ms Bruce and Mr Masson’s visit, they were invited to take part in a procession at the camp as part of the “Football and Remembrance” programme for Euro 2024.

Organisers said: “People from all continents will come to us to peacefully celebrate and support their teams. The fascination of our sport will be felt everywhere.

“Nevertheless, we also want to use this tournament to remember the dark sides of German history and reflect for a moment.”

Fans from Scotland, Germany, Israel and some other countries laid wreaths and football shirts at the camp’s memorial site at the weekend, where it was vowed that such atrocities would happen “never again” and to use football as a way to unite people.

The group toured the camp and heard how Nazis had persecuted Jewish footballers and coaches, as well as forcing prisoners to play football for propaganda before banning it completely.

They then allowed some inmates to play under the camp’s “hierarchy of privileges” from 1943 for different categories of prisoner, although Jewish people were prevented from doing so.

Dachau Concentration Camp.
Wreaths and football shirts were left at the site. Image: Doreen Bruce.

Those in attendance, including four men from Falkirk, also heard the children of former camp victims tell their parents’ stories.

They also walked in procession with a bagpiper from Perth, which is believed to be the first time bagpipes have been played there.

Mrs Bruce spoke to one man whose father survived at the camp.

She told The P&J: “To hear his story was emotional, because you think his dad survived that, but how it affected his whole family.

Dachau Concentration Camp.
Dachau Concentration Camp was liberated by the US Army in 1945. Image: Doreen Bruce.

“I don’t know how many brothers or sisters the guy had, but he said he used to say to his dad as he got a little bit older, ‘dad, can you stop talking about it, because it’s traumatising everybody?’

“He said his dad used to wake up in the night, crying and screaming, and then when his dad passed away, he told me ‘I’ve started talking about it’.

“The way they treated people was horrendous, absolutely horrendous. They just labelled people with a number and a colour.”

Dachau Concentration Camp.
It was a harrowing experience for Ms Bruce and Mr Masson. Image: Doreen Bruce.

The most moving part for Mrs Bruce was seeing moving images of the atrocities of the concentration camp when it was liberated.

She said: “I found that hard to watch, because it’s one thing hearing about it and seeing photos, but to see the moving images was very upsetting.”

Mrs Bruce – the daughter of a Gordon Highlander – will also be visiting the town of Minden, where she lived for a short while as a baby when her father was serving in the military.

“I’m actually going back to the street I lived on,” she said.

“The way I look at it, I don’t go to a country and just go to football and sit in the pub – I want to do things.”

‘Every single German I have met has been so nice’

If Scotland fails to overcome the odds and do not win the Euros, Mrs Bruce will be backing the hosts for glory, saying: “Every single German I have met have been so nice.

“I’d go for them to win it, just on the kindness that everybody has shown us.”

Mrs Bruce and her friend John are originally from Stonehaven but now live in Romford in east London and Arbroath respectively.

Although she has lived in London since 1986, Mrs Bruce proudly told us: “I’ve lived in London longer than I’ve lived in Scotland, but Stoney will always be home.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Have you visited the new Belmont Street eatery yet? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The family of four showing Aberdeen the joy of Venezuelan food from Belmont Street
Women in Property Northern Scotland Student Awards winner Rachael Livingstone with her trophy.
Young architect scoops top prize in Women in Property Northern Scotland Student Awards
Scotland fans celebrate goal
Gallery: Mixed emotions as fans watch Scotland v Switzerland in Aberdeen
Mr Limbu has been sprucing up Cornhill Gardens over the last five years. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.
Meet the 76-year-old British Gurkha cheering up Aberdeen neighbours with garden blooms
Aimee and Joe, pictured with a drawing of Aberdeen's Townhouse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'We've got a great city centre': Aspiring architects dispel doom and gloom by celebrating…
The new store will open later this year. Image: Google Maps.
Footasylum to open first Aberdeen store
2
To go with story by David McPhee. Aberdeen firm fined ?10,000 after worker lost parts of finger Picture shows; The lathe which caused injury to a 60-year-old worker at Harper UK Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Crown Office. Date; 19/06/2024
Aberdeen firm fined £10,000 after worker loses part of finger in work accident
John, Anna and Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet the transatlantic triplets who hopped off a plane mid-pandemic and are now graduating…
Red Arrows in the sky.
Red Arrows taking to skies: Here's where you can see them this weekend
Rev Kenneth MacKenzie.
Deeside minister who comforted royals following Queen's death given honour by her 'forever grateful'…

Conversation