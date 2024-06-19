‘We’ve got a great city centre’: Aspiring architects dispel doom and gloom by celebrating Union Street buildings

Few visitors to Aberdeen’s Union Street tend to greet the sight of a vape shop with an admiring glance…

But architecture students are on a quest to showcase the beauty in some overlooked Granite Mile buildings.

The aspiring designers want to cut through the negativity around Aberdeen with a six-month celebration of the Silver City.

Students from Robert Gordon University (RGU) have teamed up with Joe Inman and Aimee Florence Jackson, of design firm Makmono.

They have produced intricate drawings of some of Union Streets most iconic architecture, in order to help people appreciate them more.

We visited the Trinity Centre to check out the designs and learn more about the project.

Exhibition aims to ‘combat Union Street’s negative perception’

Former RGU students Joe and Aimee say their goal is to dispel the doom and gloom over Union Street by showing off some of its assets.

“I think a lot of it is combating that negative perception,” Joe told The Press and Journal.

“People can get into this bubble where they’re just finding things to be negative about.

“The exhibition is kind of a way to celebrate Union Street.”

What buildings are they showing off?

Students have ploughed their talents into renderings of iconic Granite Mile venues like the historic Town House, Aberdeen Music Hall, the ornate Esslemont and Macintosh department store and the B-listed Royal Bank of Scotland branch.

But they are also highlighting interesting structures that aren’t so high profile…

The Old Blackfriars pub has been etched as part of the exhibition, along with the McDonald’s building.

They have even managed to find the beauty in one of the Granite Mile’s most often maligned offerings – celebrating the upper levels of the Vaping 101 shop, next to Amarone at 257-259 Union Street.

Showcasing Granite Mile’s history

The display will move to the Arches at Union Terrace Gardens at the end of the month, where more background on Union Street’s buildings and architecture will be on show.

The drawings will be showcased alongside the history of those who lived on the Granite Mile and the stories of how the street has evolved over the years.

Some of the famous faces who have lived on Union Street include revolutionary physicist James Clerk Maxwell, and pioneering suffragette Caroline Phillips is celebrated for working there.

Joe believes that embracing the history and stories of Union Street will help fix the Granite Mile’s negative perception.

He added: “We’ve actually got a great city centre.

“I think if we take a bit more pride in it, we’ll get there and it will be much-loved once again.”

Unique architecture can make Union Street ‘shine’

Event host Aimee furthers the sentiment that embracing the notable architecture of Union Street can return the Granite Mile back to its glory days.

“The images that we’ve managed to collect and draw of Union Street, you can see that architecturally, it’s fantastic,” explained Aimee.

“It’s got so much personality through it and it’s got so many different years of style.

“This is just one aspect of Union Street that’s amazing, and if we can highlight and showcase the other parts, we’re hoping that Union Street can sort of shine.”

What about future plans for Union Street?

The Granite Mile will see a flurry of changes over the coming years, with a £20 million facelift currently taking shape.

Construction is also under way on a new £50m food and drink market along Union Street.

The pair believe that the Granite Mile has loads of potential…

But Joe warns that the city centre masterplan for Union Street has to be done in a way which “respects the people that live, work around and visit Union Street”.

The exhibition is on display at the Trinity Centre until June 29. It will then move to Union Terrace Gardens for the rest of the year.

Are opinions around Union Street too negative? Let us know in our comments section below

