‘We’ve got a great city centre’: Aspiring architects dispel doom and gloom by celebrating Union Street buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’ve got a great city centre’: Aspiring architects dispel doom and gloom by celebrating Union Street buildings

The young creatives are even highlighting a vape shop building as they look upwards at the Granite Mile's attractive buildings.

Aimee and Joe, pictured with a drawing of Aberdeen's Townhouse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aimee and Joe, pictured with a drawing of Aberdeen's Townhouse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Few visitors to Aberdeen’s Union Street tend to greet the sight of a vape shop with an admiring glance…

But architecture students are on a quest to showcase the beauty in some overlooked Granite Mile buildings.

The aspiring designers want to cut through the negativity around Aberdeen with a six-month celebration of the Silver City.

A passerby admiring the exhibition, which features the Vape 101 shop next to the Amarone Italian diner. Image: Makmono

Students from Robert Gordon University (RGU) have teamed up with Joe Inman and Aimee Florence Jackson, of design firm Makmono.

They have produced intricate drawings of some of Union Streets most iconic architecture, in order to help people appreciate them more.

We visited the Trinity Centre to check out the designs and learn more about the project.

The exhibition showcases some of the Granite Mile's most iconic landmarks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The exhibition showcases some of the Granite Mile’s landmarks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Exhibition aims to ‘combat Union Street’s negative perception’

Former RGU students Joe and Aimee say their goal is to dispel the doom and gloom over Union Street by showing off some of its assets.

“I think a lot of it is combating that negative perception,” Joe told The Press and Journal.

“People can get into this bubble where they’re just finding things to be negative about.

“The exhibition is kind of a way to celebrate Union Street.”

Joe Inman and Aimee Florence Jackson have teamed up with RGU students to showcase Union Street's distinctive architecture. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Joe Inman and Aimee Florence Jackson have teamed up with RGU students to showcase Union Street’s distinctive architecture. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Music Hall is one of the Union Street buildings the architects are showcasing. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The Starbucks on the corner of Union Street and Huntly Street features too. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What buildings are they showing off?

Students have ploughed their talents into renderings of iconic Granite Mile venues like the historic Town House, Aberdeen Music Hall, the ornate Esslemont and Macintosh department store and the B-listed Royal Bank of Scotland branch.

But they are also highlighting interesting structures that aren’t so high profile…

The Old Blackfriars pub has been etched as part of the exhibition, along with the McDonald’s building.

They have even managed to find the beauty in one of the Granite Mile’s most often maligned offerings – celebrating the upper levels of the Vaping 101 shop, next to Amarone at 257-259 Union Street.

The Old Blackfriar’s, which is along from the High Court. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
This vape shop, with its distinctive clock belonging to another era, was also part of the display. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Showcasing Granite Mile’s history

The display will move to the Arches at Union Terrace Gardens at the end of the month, where more background on Union Street’s buildings and architecture will be on show.

The drawings will be showcased alongside the history of those who lived on the Granite Mile and the stories of how the street has evolved over the years.

Eighteen of Union Street's most unique architectural examples will be on display until December. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eighteen of Union Street’s most unique architectural examples will be on display until December. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Town House. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The Esslemont and Macintosh buildings face an uncertain future. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The set-to-close RBS. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The A-listed Union Street entrance to the kirkyard, designed by architect John Smith, is called Smith’s Screen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Some of the famous faces who have lived on Union Street include revolutionary physicist  James Clerk Maxwell, and pioneering suffragette Caroline Phillips is celebrated for working there.

Joe believes that embracing the history and stories of Union Street will help fix the Granite Mile’s negative perception.

He added: “We’ve actually got a great city centre.

“I think if we take a bit more pride in it, we’ll get there and it will be much-loved once again.”

Joe and Aimee show off the distinctive granite architecture of the Music Hall and the Starbucks building on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Joe and Aimee show off the distinctive granite architecture of the Music Hall and the Starbucks building on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Unique architecture can make Union Street ‘shine’

Event host Aimee furthers the sentiment that embracing the notable architecture of Union Street can return the Granite Mile back to its glory days.

“The images that we’ve managed to collect and draw of Union Street, you can see that architecturally, it’s fantastic,” explained Aimee.

Joe and Aimee, originally from Inverness and Edinburgh, are part of Aberdeen based firm Makmono. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Joe and Aimee, originally from Inverness and Edinburgh, are part of Aberdeen based firm Makmono. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s got so much personality through it and it’s got so many different years of style.

“This is just one aspect of Union Street that’s amazing, and if we can highlight and showcase the other parts, we’re hoping that Union Street can sort of shine.”

What about future plans for Union Street?

The Granite Mile will see a flurry of changes over the coming years, with a £20 million facelift currently taking shape.

Construction is also under way on a new £50m food and drink market along Union Street.

The Archibald Simpson building on Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The pair believe that the Granite Mile has loads of potential…

But Joe warns that the city centre masterplan for Union Street has to be done in a way which “respects the people that live, work around and visit Union Street”.

The exhibition is on display at the Trinity Centre until June 29. It will then move to Union Terrace Gardens for the rest of the year.

Are opinions around Union Street too negative? Let us know in our comments section below

Read More:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The new store will open later this year. Image: Google Maps.
Footasylum to open first Aberdeen store
To go with story by David McPhee. Aberdeen firm fined ?10,000 after worker lost parts of finger Picture shows; The lathe which caused injury to a 60-year-old worker at Harper UK Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Crown Office. Date; 19/06/2024
Aberdeen firm fined £10,000 after worker loses part of finger in work accident
John, Anna and Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet the transatlantic triplets who hopped off a plane mid-pandemic and are now graduating…
Red Arrows in the sky.
Red Arrows taking to skies: Here's where you can see them this weekend
Rev Kenneth MacKenzie.
Deeside minister who comforted royals following Queen's death given honour by her 'forever grateful'…
The proposed Cults battery storage site with the playing fields in the background.
Robert Gordon's College fighting plans for battery storage site next to Cults playing field
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man avoids jail after £17,000 crime spree through Aberdeenshire
Ledingham Chalmers' new starts in Inverness: l-r Bethany Chisholm, Eve Cooper, Christina McKerrow, Lisa Sime and Amy Manson. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Ledingham Chalmers enjoying growth spurt in Aberdeen and Inverness
The Market Bar, Stonehaven, where the assault took place
Plumbers assaulted Stonehaven pubgoer who punched pensioner, court told
Labour candidate Andy Brown has been ditched. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Labour ditches Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate after pro-Russian posts row

Conversation