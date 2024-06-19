Deeside minister who comforted royals following Queen’s death given honour by her ‘forever grateful’ family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deeside minister who comforted royals following Queen’s death given honour by her ‘forever grateful’ family

Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie comforted the Queen in her final days.

By Chris Cromar
Rev Kenneth MacKenzie.
Rev Kenneth MacKenzie has provided pastoral and spiritual support to the royals since 2005. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The minister of Crathie Kirk – where the royals worship when at Balmoral – has been made a lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO).

Rev Kenneth MacKenzie was honoured by King Charles in recognition of his distinguished personal service to the monarch and members of the royal family.

The minister of the Parish of Braemar and Crathie is a member of the Chapel Royal and has provided pastoral and spiritual support to the royals since 2005.

A domestic chaplain, Mr MacKenzie was on hand to comfort the royal family following the death of the Queen at Balmoral in September 2022.

Rev Kenneth MacKenzie.
Mr Mackenzie comforted the royal family after the Queen’s death. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “I am honoured to have been awarded this recognition directly by His Majesty the King.

“In making this presentation, he, and by extension other members of the royal family, has once again publicly acknowledged and expressed his gratitude for the prayerful pastoral support that has been offered to him and the family by the church and in particular by the Chapel Royal in Scotland down through the ages and especially in recent years.

“These awards are only ever given to individuals, but in every case the recipient has always represented a much wider body.

“At the time of the late Queen’s death in Balmoral, I was the chaplain most closely engaged with the royal family and was simply being and doing what any of my colleagues would be and do in any similar situation.”

Crathie Kirk.
The royals worship at Crathie Kirk when they are at Balmoral. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mr MacKenzie, who is known as Ken, ministered the Queen – who was a regular at Crathie Kirk – in her final days.

He was part of the funeral cortege to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and, along with other members of the Chapel Royal, kept watch over Her Majesty’s coffin while it lay at rest in the palace and later at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Throughout the period of mourning, royal chaplains supported the royal family and Mr MacKenzie played an official role during a service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen was laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip.

Mr MacKenzie: One of King’s 10 chaplains in Scotland

There are 10 chaplains to the King in Scotland and each normally holds office until the age of 70.

The Royal Victorian Order was established by Queen Victoria in 1896 as a personal award to recognise “distinguished personal service” to the monarch and her household.

It was the first Order of Chivalry that was given at the sole discretion of the sovereign and the current grand master is Princess Anne.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, represented the King as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland last month and paid tribute to the Chapel Royal.

He said: “For my own part, I want to pay personal tribute to the chaplains of the Chapel Royal, and especially those here in Scotland.

“There have been moments recently when I feel I have been lucky to have sensed God’s care and love. Who can forget the scenes that followed the passing of my mother?

“The outpouring of emotions, the demonstration of respect, love and grief was overwhelming and a privilege to experience and behold.

“I think I can speak for my whole family when I say that we will remain forever grateful for that support.

Conversation