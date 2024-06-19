Deeside minister who comforted royals following Queen’s death given honour by her ‘forever grateful’ family

The minister of Crathie Kirk – where the royals worship when at Balmoral – has been made a lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO).

Rev Kenneth MacKenzie was honoured by King Charles in recognition of his distinguished personal service to the monarch and members of the royal family.

The minister of the Parish of Braemar and Crathie is a member of the Chapel Royal and has provided pastoral and spiritual support to the royals since 2005.

A domestic chaplain, Mr MacKenzie was on hand to comfort the royal family following the death of the Queen at Balmoral in September 2022.

He said: “I am honoured to have been awarded this recognition directly by His Majesty the King.

“In making this presentation, he, and by extension other members of the royal family, has once again publicly acknowledged and expressed his gratitude for the prayerful pastoral support that has been offered to him and the family by the church and in particular by the Chapel Royal in Scotland down through the ages and especially in recent years.

“These awards are only ever given to individuals, but in every case the recipient has always represented a much wider body.

“At the time of the late Queen’s death in Balmoral, I was the chaplain most closely engaged with the royal family and was simply being and doing what any of my colleagues would be and do in any similar situation.”

Mr MacKenzie, who is known as Ken, ministered the Queen – who was a regular at Crathie Kirk – in her final days.

He was part of the funeral cortege to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and, along with other members of the Chapel Royal, kept watch over Her Majesty’s coffin while it lay at rest in the palace and later at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Throughout the period of mourning, royal chaplains supported the royal family and Mr MacKenzie played an official role during a service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen was laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip.

Mr MacKenzie: One of King’s 10 chaplains in Scotland

There are 10 chaplains to the King in Scotland and each normally holds office until the age of 70.

The Royal Victorian Order was established by Queen Victoria in 1896 as a personal award to recognise “distinguished personal service” to the monarch and her household.

It was the first Order of Chivalry that was given at the sole discretion of the sovereign and the current grand master is Princess Anne.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, represented the King as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland last month and paid tribute to the Chapel Royal.

He said: “For my own part, I want to pay personal tribute to the chaplains of the Chapel Royal, and especially those here in Scotland.

“There have been moments recently when I feel I have been lucky to have sensed God’s care and love. Who can forget the scenes that followed the passing of my mother?

“The outpouring of emotions, the demonstration of respect, love and grief was overwhelming and a privilege to experience and behold.

“I think I can speak for my whole family when I say that we will remain forever grateful for that support.