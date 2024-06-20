Traffic bans approved at FIVE Aberdeenshire schools at busy times in bid to cut car trips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traffic bans approved at FIVE Aberdeenshire schools at busy times in bid to cut car trips

Traffic will soon be banned around the facilities at peak times - but which schools have been added to the trial scheme?

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The five Aberdeenshire schools taking part in the School Streets extended trial. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
The five Aberdeenshire schools taking part in the School Streets extended trial. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Traffic will be banned outside five Aberdeenshire schools during peak times in a bid to get more children walking to lessons.

The School Streets scheme is aimed at encouraging families to leave the car at home and make it safer for children to walk or cycle.

It was introduced at South Park School in Fraserburgh last May as a pilot project, and has proven to be a success.

Under the trial, vehicles are banned from streets surrounding the school for an hour at the start and end of the school day.

Parking outside South Park School in Fraserburgh used to be a problem. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson

Only vehicles with a valid permit or Blue Badge holders, emergency services, council vehicles, delivery vehicles, care workers and taxis are exempt.

Signs are in place on the impacted roads which flash to indicate when the closures are in operation.

It comes as the council prepares to axe its lollipop men and women in a cost-saving drive.

What Aberdeenshire schools will be included in the trial?

But now the scheme will be extended to five additional schools following the “encouraging” results seen in Fraserburgh.

School Streets will soon be introduced at the following locations:

  • Buchanhaven School, Peterhead
  • Auchterellon School, Ellon
  • Kellands School, Inverurie
  • Arduthie School, Stonehaven
  • Gordon Primary, Huntly

Did School Streets achieve results in Fraserburgh?

Since the measures were implemented last May, walking and cycling has increased to 67% at the Fraserburgh primary, while driving levels have dropped to just 4%.

The number of vehicles found around the surrounding streets during peak times has also fallen.

The vehicle ban is in operation outside Fraserburgh South Park School. Image: Google Street View

Surveys on the scheme were carried out with residents and parents, which gathered 197 responses.

More than half (54%) of respondents were strongly in favour of School Streets, with a further 28% partially in favour.

The project also proved to be a hit with head teacher Carol Irvine, who said she wanted the scheme to remain in place.

The Fraserburgh trial is due to end in December, however councillors are expected to consider its future before then.

Queries around Arduthie and Portlethen schools

The trial extension was considered by the infrastructure services committee earlier today.

Councillor Catherine Victor asked for some clarity around Arduthie School.

Arduthie School can be found along Queen’s Street – but that particular road won’t be closed. Image: Google Street View

She believed closing the busy Queen’s Road could cause some problems.

However, she was assured that the street would not be included in the current proposal.

The North Kincardine councillor also asked if Portlethen Primary School could be considered as part of the scheme.

Councillor Catherine Victor wanted Portlethen Primary School to be added to the trial. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She explained: “I would love to see that school on the list because there has been a safety issue there for a long time.”

But, infrastructure chief Martin Hall told her other schemes and activities could be carried out at the school to help instead.

Fears Inverurie problem would ‘just move itself’

Meanwhile, Inverurie councillor Marion Ewenson welcomed the addition of Kellands School and admitted she would follow the project with interest.

But she wasn’t convinced this would be an immediate fix.

“It’s just never ending, the issues with folk parking there,” she stated.

The councillor also said she was worried the problem would “just move itself” as she believed cars would still travel to the school.

Kellands Primary School will be included in the School Streets trial extension. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She explained that new housing estates “quite a distance” from the school were to blame for the increased traffic problems at Kellands.

Mr Hall tried to relieve her concerns by telling her the school would inform parents of the project and try to get their cooperation.

He suggested that schemes such as park and stride could be used if parents had further to travel.

The committee went on to unanimously approve the trial extension.

It is believed the School Streets projects will be in place at the five additional schools within the next 10 months.

It comes as the council prepares to axe its lollipop men and women in a cost-saving drive:

Council leader says volunteers could take over from axed Aberdeenshire school crossing patrollers

