Aberdeen drink-driver struck roundabout, flipped car and hit a tree

A drink-driver is facing a significant road ban after he ploughed into a tree and flipped his car.

Andrew Watson, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted getting behind the wheel and driving his vehicle dangerously while over the alcohol limit.

It was stated that Watson drove directly at a roundabout on Wellington Road, Aberdeen, striking the kerb and becoming airborne.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, saw the car hit a tree before ending up on its roof.

Driver was conscious after accident

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told the court that at around 10.05pm on February 9 this year Watson’s car was seen speeding along the dual carriageway with “no intention of slowing down or negotiating the roundabout in any way”.

The car was then seen to strike a kerb where it became airborne and struck a tree.

A witness, who was driving nearby, witnessed the car become airborne and flip on its roof so he contacted the emergency services.

He found Watson in the vehicle and conscious but with an injury to his left hand.

As police officers attended, they confirmed that Watson was the driver of the vehicle.

In the dock, Watson pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while more than three-times the prescribed alcohol limit.

He also admitted driving dangerously, which caused him to collide with a tree.

Blood sample taken

A roadside test was carried out which showed he was positive for alcohol in his system.

After being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be examined for his injuries, a blood sample was taken and tested.

Watson gave a reading of 155 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

Defence solicitor Shane Campbell called for background reports into his client stating that Watson was in crisis at the time of the incident.

“He knows he will be disqualified,” the solicitor added.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Watson that “due to the circumstances of the offence” she would defer sentence on him until next month for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

She also placed Watson, of Barclayhill Steading, Portlethen, under an interim disqualification.