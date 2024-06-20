Aberdeen drink-driver struck roundabout, flipped car and hit a tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen drink-driver struck roundabout, flipped car and hit a tree

Andrew Watson, 24, was seen speeding along Wellington Road in the city with "no intention of slowing down or negotiating the roundabout in any way”.

By David McPhee
The crash happened at a roundabout on Wellington Road. Image: Google Street View
The crash happened at a roundabout on Wellington Road. Image: Google Street View

A drink-driver is facing a significant road ban after he ploughed into a tree and flipped his car.

Andrew Watson, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted getting behind the wheel and driving his vehicle dangerously while over the alcohol limit.

It was stated that Watson drove directly at a roundabout on Wellington Road, Aberdeen, striking the kerb and becoming airborne.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, saw the car hit a tree before ending up on its roof.

Driver was conscious after accident

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told the court that at around 10.05pm on February 9 this year Watson’s car was seen speeding along the dual carriageway with “no intention of slowing down or negotiating the roundabout in any way”.

The car was then seen to strike a kerb where it became airborne and struck a tree.

A witness, who was driving nearby, witnessed the car become airborne and flip on its roof so he contacted the emergency services.

He found Watson in the vehicle and conscious but with an injury to his left hand.

As police officers attended, they confirmed that Watson was the driver of the vehicle.

In the dock, Watson pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while more than three-times the prescribed alcohol limit.

He also admitted driving dangerously, which caused him to collide with a tree.

Blood sample taken

A roadside test was carried out which showed he was positive for alcohol in his system.

After being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be examined for his injuries, a blood sample was taken and tested.

Watson gave a reading of 155 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

Defence solicitor Shane Campbell called for background reports into his client stating that Watson was in crisis at the time of the incident.

“He knows he will be disqualified,” the solicitor added.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Watson that “due to the circumstances of the offence” she would defer sentence on him until next month for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

She also placed Watson, of Barclayhill Steading, Portlethen, under an interim disqualification.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The crash happened at a roundabout on Wellington Road. Image: Google Street View
Three in court after £35,000 drugs bust in Aberdeen's west end
Red and white post office sign hanging from a brick wall.
New Portsoy post office to open in local bakery
Council Chiefs rejected Bancon Homes plans to expand the current site plans from 80 homes to 90. Image: Bancon Homes/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
'Cynical' bid to expand Milltimber housing development REJECTED amid local outrage
The crash happened at a roundabout on Wellington Road. Image: Google Street View
The Girls and Life: Meet the Aberdeen women helping their peers form friendships in…
The crash happened at a roundabout on Wellington Road. Image: Google Street View
Man made chilling threats to expectant mum that he was going to kill their…
The crash happened at a roundabout on Wellington Road. Image: Google Street View
Aberdeen crime gang member jailed after more than £1 million of cocaine seized
The crash happened at a roundabout on Wellington Road. Image: Google Street View
Britain's 'most luxurious' train to return to Aberdeen this year
Nicola Youngson (left) pictured with fellow leader Janet Mitchell wearing cat ears and blue and yellow garlands.
'Amazing' Aberdeen Brownie leader steps down after 30 years
The crash happened at a roundabout on Wellington Road. Image: Google Street View
Traffic bans approved at FIVE Aberdeenshire schools at busy times in bid to cut…
4
The crash happened at a roundabout on Wellington Road. Image: Google Street View
Three people charged following Aberdeen west end drugs bust