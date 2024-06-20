Building firm fined £5,000 after workers hurt in fall from unsecured metal basket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Building firm fined £5,000 after workers hurt in fall from unsecured metal basket

James S Youngson Limited's subcontractors were injured at the site of the former Kincorth Academy.  

By David McPhee
The two workers fell from a basket because it wasn't attached to the digger. Image: Crown Office
The two workers fell from a basket because it wasn't attached to the digger. Image: Crown Office

An Aberdeenshire building firm has been fined more than £5,000 after two workers were injured when they were lifted by a digger in an unsecured metal basket.

James S Youngson Ltd accepted culpability at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after two subcontractors were hurt during work to remove chain link fencing from the site of the former Kincorth Academy.

A risk assessment was prepared for the men to use ladders, but it was decided to change the approach and use a loading basket instead.

The basket was then raised to a height while balancing on the forks of a digger.

The failure to secure the basket caused it to tip when one of the men moved to the side and they both fell to the ground.

The accident happened at the site of the former Kincorth Academy

One man suffered an eye injury that required surgery while the other fractured two ribs and suffered an accumulation of blood within his ribs cavity.

Defence solicitor Carole Ferguson said that following the incident, on September 19 2020, and during the lengthy HSE investigation, Mr Youngson “has always accepted responsibility” for what happened.

“The complaint concerns a sole incident that took place during one specific day after an attempt was made the system of work safer,” she said.

“Mr Youngson – the director of the company – perhaps could be said to have overthought the situation.

“He was watching the men work and thought it looked dangerous and that perhaps there would be a better way to carry out the work, so he took it upon himself to find a safer way to stop a potential head injury.

“As a result, he took the decision to use the man-basket, which he believed would make the system safer.

“Unfortunately, this change is what led to the incident.”

Ms Ferguson added that “to this day” Mr Youngson is “unaware why he did not attach the man-basket to the digger”.

“This is something he will regret as he did not intend for this change to result in an injury – it was an attempt to make the system safer,” the solicitor said, adding: “He feels terrible about what happened.”

‘High degree of risk’

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told the court that in arriving at the appropriate sentence she had “taken into account the seriousness of the offence and the culpability of harm”.

She continued: “This was a breach on a single with two albeit related failures – first not to carry out a risk assessment before using the basket and secondly the failure to ensure the basket was secured and attached to the loader.

“Those failures caused the fall and the injuries that ensued – but both individuals were released from hospital on the same day and made a full recovery in six weeks.”

Stating that the incident posed a “high degree of risk”, Sheriff Johnston fined James S Youngson Limited, Westerton, Echt, a total of £5,175.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

The two workers fell from a basket because it wasn't attached to the digger. Image: Crown Office
Three people charged following Aberdeen west end drugs bust
The two workers fell from a basket because it wasn't attached to the digger. Image: Crown Office
Drunk man touched a woman in Inverness pub, then remonstrated with bar staff
The two workers fell from a basket because it wasn't attached to the digger. Image: Crown Office
Man convicted for throwing girlfriend's stuff into the street
The Highland man found guilty of raping women and a child at Inverness high court
Highland man guilty of raping women and molesting child
The two workers fell from a basket because it wasn't attached to the digger. Image: Crown Office
Aberdeen firm fined £10,000 after worker loses part of finger in work accident
Ian Bain and Inverness Sheriff court, which he attended after a family feud led to assault
'Simmering' 30-year family feud over boiler lands OAP in court for assault
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man avoids jail after £17,000 crime spree through Aberdeenshire
The Market Bar, Stonehaven, where the assault took place
Plumbers assaulted Stonehaven pubgoer who punched pensioner, court told
The two workers fell from a basket because it wasn't attached to the digger. Image: Crown Office
Dons fan dodges banning order for throwing pyro into Pittodrie away end
The two workers fell from a basket because it wasn't attached to the digger. Image: Crown Office
Drug dealing mum who caused baby's death has jail sentence cut