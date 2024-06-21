Aberdeen couple celebrating 60 years of marriage reveal secret to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen couple celebrating 60 years of marriage reveal secret to success

Alexander and Ruth Keith married on June 20, 1964, at Belmont Church.

By Chris Cromar
Alexander and Ruth Keith on their wedding day and 60 years later.
Alexander and Ruth Keith on their wedding day and 60 years later. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen couple who are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary have revealed their secret to a long-lasting marriage.

Alexander and Ruth Keith, who live in the Hilton area of the city, tied the knot on June 20, 1964 at Belmont Church at the tender age of just 21.

The pair held their reception at the Bon Accord Hotel on Market Street, which today is the Rox Hotel.

Because their wedding was during the typhoid outbreak in the city many people sadly could not come, including Mr Keith’s best man who was living in London.

Their wedding photo, taken by The Press and Journal’s Charlie Flett, was put up in the window at the newspaper’s then Broad Street headquarters.

Alex and Ruth Keith.
The Keith’s are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Teen walked across Aberdeen to walk love interest home

The pair met while ballroom dancing on a Saturday night at the George Bennett Mitchell Hall on Skene Terrace.

Mr Keith was there with “four of five mates”, while his wife – both were aged 17 at the time – was with two of hers.

“Two or three weeks later I walked Ruth home,” he said, adding: “I didn’t realise how far it was, as she stayed in Torry and I stayed in Northfield.

“I had no idea of busses, but I was quite fit at that time.

“When I met Ruth the second time, I said, ‘I’m not seeing you home again unless I can catch a bus’, and sure enough, we caught the bus.”

George Bennett Mitchell Memorial Hall, Aberdeen.
It was at the George Bennett Mitchell Memorial Hall where the couple first met. Image: Google Images.

The pair met when Mr Keith was studying to be a draughtsman at Henderson’s, in which he would go to evening classes four nights a week.

After passing his classes and working at Henderson’s for two and a half years on the shop floor, he got invited to the drawing office and became a design draughtsman.

Despite there being “no chance of getting a house in those days”, they were offered a flat in Rosemount by Mr Keith’s employers.

“By that time I was pregnant and I said to Alex, ‘bouncing a pram up and down that stairs – you’re not on’.”

After looking into emigrating to either Australia or Canada, Mr Keith was offered a job with Atomic Energy at Culcheth Laboratories in Warrington.

Here, he would work for the government-run metallurgical and nuclear research institute and the couple managed to get a “lovely” house from the council in what he described as being a “typical English village”.

Alex and Ruth Keith.
The couple have lived an interesting life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Keith’s became parents when daughter Yvonne, who is now 58, was born.

And it was during their time in north-west England that son Sandy, now aged 55, arrived into the world.

After a spell living in Fife, the couple relocated back to the north-east where they lived in both Ellon and Peterhead.Yvonne and Sandy Keith.

Mr and Mrs Keith’s son and daughter, Yvonne and Sandy.During their time in Aberdeenshire, Mrs Keith worked in a shop and as a community worker in the Blue Toon.

With Sandy and Yvonne all grown up, the pair decided to swap the north-east for the Middle East, as Mr Keith got a job in Saudi Arabia as a quality assurance consultant.

The Keith’s “loved” coming back to the Granite City though and they returned permanently, where Mrs Keith started working at House of Fraser on the city’s Union Street.

Alex and Ruth Keith.
Mr and Mrs Keith live in the Hilton area of Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Both are now retired and the couple – who used to play golf – have many hobbies, including playing bridge, dancing and going on cruises, which they try to do “at least twice a year”.

A cruise to the Greek islands is booked for September.

Alex and Ruth Keith.
It has been silver, golden and diamond anniversaries for the couple. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

‘You’ve got to give and take, nobody should be right and wrong’

So what is their recipe for a long and happy marriage?

“You’ve got to give and take, nobody should be right and wrong. If there’s any problem, discuss it,” said Mr Keith.

“We used to say ‘never go to bed still angry’, make sure you’re clear before you go to bed.”

His wife added: “I think the biggest thing is listening to each other, not just talking, but listening.

“We’re both very positive people.”

