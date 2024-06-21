Triplekirks revamp: XO to make way for new Popworld nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Triplekirks revamp: XO to make way for new Popworld nightclub

The pub will close for around a month and the late-night venue formerly known as Exodus is in for a major makeover.

By Ross Hempseed
Triplekirks will be closed for the makeover. . Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Triplekirks will be closed for the makeover. . Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s popular drinking spot, Triplekirks, will undergo a major refurbishment beginning next month.

The venue, on the corner of Schoolhill and Belmont Street, has been a staple on the Granite City nightlife scene for many years.

However, it announced yesterday via social media it will close for some “well overdue & needed TLC” beginning on July 15.

Stonegate has the Triplekirks in Aberdeen.
Triplekirks in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson.

According to the post, the pub will be closed for around a month and should reopen on August 12, allowing for an “amazing fresh new look”.

They also teased a “massive change” for the hotspot and that is their upstairs nightclub XO, will be transformed into Popworld.

Described as the “ultimate pop party” there are venues up and down the UK, including Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, London and Birmingham.

Triplekirks will close for a month starting in mid-July

Popworld says it is “cheese with style”, with drinks themed around pop icons such as The Spice Girls.

Triplekirks post read: “Expect lots of cheesy tunes, retro vibes, floor fillers, shot paddles, massive giveaways, PAs & most important of all… lots of disco balls!

How Popworld in Glasgow looks. Image: Popworld.

“Thank you to everyone who has attended our many nights over the years and made it special. It’s been emotional. But it’s now time for us to move on & XO, EXO, EXODUS, however you know/knew it, will be no more.”

The venue was called Exodus for years before rebranding as XO. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

The last night for XO is July 13 and will feature DJs from over the years returning for a trip down memory lane.

The post was accompanied by a humorous video in which Triplekirks staff played news broadcasters announcing the exciting changes to the venue.

Triplekirks is owned and operated by the Stonegate Pub Company, which also operates Slains Castle, Foundry and Murdos Bar.

