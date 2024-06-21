Triplekirks revamp: XO to make way for new Popworld nightclub

Aberdeen’s popular drinking spot, Triplekirks, will undergo a major refurbishment beginning next month.

The venue, on the corner of Schoolhill and Belmont Street, has been a staple on the Granite City nightlife scene for many years.

However, it announced yesterday via social media it will close for some “well overdue & needed TLC” beginning on July 15.

According to the post, the pub will be closed for around a month and should reopen on August 12, allowing for an “amazing fresh new look”.

They also teased a “massive change” for the hotspot and that is their upstairs nightclub XO, will be transformed into Popworld.

Described as the “ultimate pop party” there are venues up and down the UK, including Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, London and Birmingham.

Triplekirks will close for a month starting in mid-July

Popworld says it is “cheese with style”, with drinks themed around pop icons such as The Spice Girls.

Triplekirks post read: “Expect lots of cheesy tunes, retro vibes, floor fillers, shot paddles, massive giveaways, PAs & most important of all… lots of disco balls!

“Thank you to everyone who has attended our many nights over the years and made it special. It’s been emotional. But it’s now time for us to move on & XO, EXO, EXODUS, however you know/knew it, will be no more.”

The last night for XO is July 13 and will feature DJs from over the years returning for a trip down memory lane.

The post was accompanied by a humorous video in which Triplekirks staff played news broadcasters announcing the exciting changes to the venue.

Triplekirks is owned and operated by the Stonegate Pub Company, which also operates Slains Castle, Foundry and Murdos Bar.