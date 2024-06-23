Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands set for 23C summer scorcher tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands set for 23C summer scorcher tomorrow

The three regions will experience one of the hottest days of the year so far.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands will experience one of the hottest days of the year on Monday. Image: Met Office
Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands will experience one of the hottest days of the year on Monday. Image: Met Office

Temperatures are set to soar to 23C in parts of the north and north-east tomorrow.

Met Office forecasters predict Monday will be one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Scots are being urged to wear suncream and cover up around midday as the UV levels are set to be high.

Pollen levels are also set to be ‘very high’ in the Grampian area.

However, the summer weather will be short-lived – with temperatures expected to drop by 5C on Tuesday.

Here’s what the weather will be like where you are.

Warmest areas in Aberdeenshire

Several parts of Aberdeenshire will be enjoying warm temperatures tomorrow.

Huntly and Banff will be the warmest hotspots with expected maximum temperatures of 23C.

Banff will be one of the warmest places in Aberdeenshire with temperatures reaching 23C. Image: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, residents in Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Aboyne and Grainhow could enjoy temperatures of up to 22C.

Aberdonians will not be quite as lucky with the Granite City to reach 18C.

Hot Monday in the Highlands

Several areas of the Highlands will also enjoy one of the hottest days of 2024.

The warmest places will be Grantown-on-Spey and the village of Kinbrace, where temperatures are expected to reach 23C.

Inverness will enjoy temperatures of up to 22C. Image: Sandy McCook

Inverness and Nairn residents will also enjoy a hot day with up to 22C.

The same maximum temperature will be reached in Foyers, Tain, Lairg and Cromarty as well as in some parts of Caithness, including Thurso.

The warmest day of the year in Scotland so far was recorded in Sutherland, when Cassley reached 25.7C last month.

Warmest areas in Moray

Moray locals will also be getting a nice day, with the whole region experiencing up to 22C.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures of 23C are expected to be reached in Elgin, Forres Buckie and Keith.

Warm Monday for West Coast and Western Isles

Tomorrow will also be warm across the West Coast and the Western Isles.

Oban will enjoy up to 21C, while temperatures will reach 18C in Portree and 20C in Ullapool.

However, it will be a milder day in the Western Isles, with temperatures in Stornoway not surpassing 16C.

Warm day for Shetland and Orkney

Finally, tomorrow will also be warm in the Orkney Islands, with Kirkwall expecting temperatures of 20C through several hours of the day.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Shetland will be slightly lower, but the islands should also enjoy a warm day with up to 17C.

Met Office say UK could ‘approach heatwave threshold’

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Fine conditions will return by Sunday and into the beginning of next week.

“For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures with many places reaching the mid-20°Cs.

“Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions.

“Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the beginning to middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds.

“However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the highest temperatures so far this year.”

Conversation