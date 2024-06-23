Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands set for 23C summer scorcher tomorrow

Temperatures are set to soar to 23C in parts of the north and north-east tomorrow.

Met Office forecasters predict Monday will be one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Scots are being urged to wear suncream and cover up around midday as the UV levels are set to be high.

Pollen levels are also set to be ‘very high’ in the Grampian area.

However, the summer weather will be short-lived – with temperatures expected to drop by 5C on Tuesday.

Here’s what the weather will be like where you are.

Warmest areas in Aberdeenshire

Several parts of Aberdeenshire will be enjoying warm temperatures tomorrow.

Huntly and Banff will be the warmest hotspots with expected maximum temperatures of 23C.

Meanwhile, residents in Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Aboyne and Grainhow could enjoy temperatures of up to 22C.

Aberdonians will not be quite as lucky with the Granite City to reach 18C.

Hot Monday in the Highlands

Several areas of the Highlands will also enjoy one of the hottest days of 2024.

The warmest places will be Grantown-on-Spey and the village of Kinbrace, where temperatures are expected to reach 23C.

Inverness and Nairn residents will also enjoy a hot day with up to 22C.

The same maximum temperature will be reached in Foyers, Tain, Lairg and Cromarty as well as in some parts of Caithness, including Thurso.

The warmest day of the year in Scotland so far was recorded in Sutherland, when Cassley reached 25.7C last month.

Warmest areas in Moray

Moray locals will also be getting a nice day, with the whole region experiencing up to 22C.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures of 23C are expected to be reached in Elgin, Forres Buckie and Keith.

Warm Monday for West Coast and Western Isles

Tomorrow will also be warm across the West Coast and the Western Isles.

Oban will enjoy up to 21C, while temperatures will reach 18C in Portree and 20C in Ullapool.

However, it will be a milder day in the Western Isles, with temperatures in Stornoway not surpassing 16C.

Warm day for Shetland and Orkney

Finally, tomorrow will also be warm in the Orkney Islands, with Kirkwall expecting temperatures of 20C through several hours of the day.

Meanwhile, temperatures in Shetland will be slightly lower, but the islands should also enjoy a warm day with up to 17C.

Met Office say UK could ‘approach heatwave threshold’

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Fine conditions will return by Sunday and into the beginning of next week.

“For much of the UK this will be accompanied by a boost in temperatures with many places reaching the mid-20°Cs.

“Some central and southern areas are likely to see temperatures approaching the values needed for heatwave conditions.

“Heatwave conditions need to remain in situ for three consecutive days, and by the beginning to middle of next week it is possible that some parts of the UK could be reaching heatwave thresholds.

“However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, the majority of the UK will experience the highest temperatures so far this year.”