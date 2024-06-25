Woman, 46, dies after collision involving van on A92

A woman has died following a collision in Aberdeen last night.

The 46-year-old woman was a pedestrian at Nigg Way on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven Road.

The incident also involved a grey Ford Transit van.

It happened around 8.55pm.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she later died.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow investigations to be carried out.

Police appealing for information following A92 crash

Sergeant Pete Henderson, of the road policing department said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman who died as well as everyone involved.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or any drivers who were in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who has any information and who has not already spoken to police to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 4033 of 24 June, 2024.