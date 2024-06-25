Size and scale of Stonehaven Tesco superstore laid bare as new plans revealed

New plans lodged to Aberdeenshire Council have laid out how the new and much-anticipated Stonehaven Tesco superstore could look.

The coastal Aberdeenshire town is limited when it comes to grocery shopping with only Co-op and a Tesco garage available to residents.

New Mains of Ury is to be home to the supermarket on the other side of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road.

Plans have been in the works for several months for the new superstore to be built at Stonehaven Gateway development, creating more than 100 jobs for the area.

Proposals on how the new store will look have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council among detailed plans for the project.

Customers will enter and exit from the north side of the site via the B979.

In addition to a huge new superstore towards the south of the plot of land, there will be a electric charging hub with up to 18 spaces for electric vehicles.

The plans have also outlined the intention to limit noise for nearby homes.

It reads: “The Mains of Ury cottages lie to the southwest of the site, but appropriate visual and acoustic measures will be put in place.”

EV charging points and cafe at Stonehaven Tesco Superstore

According to the plans there will also be a sales building constructed close by, which could be a cafe/takeaway and retail store.

The proposals outline the need for a new cafe, stating it will provide another option for residents and visitors to Stonehaven.

It reads: “The cafe is considered to offer choice for residents of Stonehaven, whether they visit this location or those in the town centre is a matter of choice.

“However it was noted by Economic Development that the most recent Town Centre Health Check identified a desire for more cafes for the town.”

This area will contain 54 car parking spaces including for EVs. The main car park will have more than 100 spaces for customers.

The new store itself will feature a massive mainly glass frontage with the classic red and blue Tesco sign standing high on the roof.

In total the superstore will measure more than 37,000 square feet in space much bigger than anything Stonehaven has at the moment.

What will the Stonehaven Tesco mean for the area’s economy?

According to the economic benefits statement accompanying the plans, the new store could generate a £3.4 million boost for the area once open.

The plot of land already has a building on it, which will need to be demolished to make way for the new superstore.

With the application officially lodged, people can now comment on the proposals until July 25.

Aberdeenshire Council will now review the proposal and decide whether to approve the application or not.