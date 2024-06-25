Size and scale of Stonehaven Tesco superstore laid bare as new plans revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Size and scale of Stonehaven Tesco superstore laid bare as new plans revealed

Artist's impressions show how customers will enter and exit the supermarket between the A90, A92 and B979 roads.

By Ross Hempseed
The latest plans for Tesco's Stonehaven superstore have been lodged.
The latest plans for Tesco's Stonehaven superstore have been lodged.

New plans lodged to Aberdeenshire Council have laid out how the new and much-anticipated Stonehaven Tesco superstore could look.

The coastal Aberdeenshire town is limited when it comes to grocery shopping with only  Co-op and a Tesco garage available to residents.

New Mains of Ury is to be home to the supermarket on the other side of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road.

Plans have been in the works for several months for the new superstore to be built at Stonehaven Gateway development, creating more than 100 jobs for the area.

The new supermarket would be located close to the A90/A92. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Tesco.

Proposals on how the new store will look have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council among detailed plans for the project.

Customers will enter and exit from the north side of the site via the B979.

In addition to a huge new superstore towards the south of the plot of land, there will be a electric charging hub with up to 18 spaces for electric vehicles.

The plans have also outlined the intention to limit noise for nearby homes.

It reads: “The Mains of Ury cottages lie to the southwest of the site, but appropriate visual and acoustic measures will be put in place.”

How the frontage of the new store will look. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Tesco.

EV charging points and cafe at Stonehaven Tesco Superstore

According to the plans there will also be a sales building constructed close by, which could be a cafe/takeaway and retail store.

The proposals outline the need for a new cafe, stating it will provide another option for residents and visitors to Stonehaven.

It reads: “The cafe is considered to offer choice for residents of Stonehaven, whether they visit this location or those in the town centre is a matter of choice.

“However it was noted by Economic Development that the most recent Town Centre Health Check identified a desire for more cafes for the town.”

This area will contain 54 car parking spaces including for EVs. The main car park will have more than 100 spaces for customers.

Plans for the cafe/restaurant on the site. Image: Aberdeenshire Councl/Tesco.

The new store itself will feature a massive mainly glass frontage with the classic red and blue Tesco sign standing high on the roof.

In total the superstore will measure more than 37,000 square feet in space much bigger than anything Stonehaven has at the moment.

What will the Stonehaven Tesco mean for the area’s economy?

According to the economic benefits statement accompanying the plans, the new store could generate a £3.4 million boost for the area once open.

The plot of land already has a building on it, which will need to be demolished to make way for the new superstore.

With the application officially lodged, people can now comment on the proposals until July 25.

Aberdeenshire Council will now review the proposal and decide whether to approve the application or not.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A car was flipped onto its roof as a result of the crash.
Car flips on to roof following police chase outside Peterhead butcher
Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship.
Stunning £78m cruise ship with 28 sails and its own library returns to Aberdeen
Carol Renton, founder and creative director of Bintended, with one of the firm's two LUXLife awards.
Meet the north-east woman tackling wheelie bin scourge
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Child molester Ronald MCKAY GILL was found guilty of two charges and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment Picture shows; Ronald MCKAY GILL. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
How an Aberdeen mum sent her childhood abuser to jail after confronting him in…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Supermarket sweep: How many Aberdeen shoppers are still wearing face masks? Picture shows; Lidl and Tesco, Lang Stracht, Aberdeen. Lang Stracht, Aberdeen. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
Man jailed after threatening to stab workers in Aberdeen Lidl
Mark Mathers died after working on a door repair at Specialist Cars Volkswagen on Craigshaw Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Google/DC Thomson.
Firm fined £165,000 after worker strangled by hoodie in roller door tragedy
QR code on parking meter at Nellfield Place.
QR code scammers strike AGAIN with fake stickers at Aberdeen parking meters
2
The Portlethen petrol station will be built at the City South Business Park.
New York pizza chain, Starbucks and Co-op all planned at new Portlethen petrol station
2
Rebecca Davis is graduating happy and healthy, having been to hell and back.
Stonehaven student left bed-bound and unable to feed herself due to rare condition graduates…
Carl Bennett from Elgin with wife Carol.
Wife's career sacrifice inspires RAF veteran to go back to university

Conversation