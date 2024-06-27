11th hour bid to save Aberdeenshire lollipop men and women REJECTED despite accident fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11th hour bid to save Aberdeenshire lollipop men and women REJECTED despite accident fears

The petition gathered a whopping 4,067 signatures from across the globe - but it wasn't enough to save the jobs soon to be axed.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
A peaceful protest was held at Portlethen Primary in March over the cuts, pupils are pictured with Lollipop Lady Pamela Gartshore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A peaceful protest was held at Portlethen Primary in March over the cuts, pupils are pictured with Lollipop Lady Pamela Gartshore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A last ditch attempt to save Aberdeenshire’s lollipop men and women has been rejected, just days before the beloved community figures are removed from the streets.

Fraserburgh woman Angeline Simpson launched a petition following the council’s crunch budget meeting in February where the positions were scrapped.

It gathered a whopping 4,067 signatures from across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Volunteers could take on the role of a school crossing patroller in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Some even took an interest in the matter as far as the United States, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

However, council guidance states that only addresses in Aberdeenshire would be taken into consideration.

This means that just 1,779 signatures were accounted for.

‘Accidents are just waiting to happen’

The petition was considered by councillors this morning and Ms Simpson spoke out in a bid to convince members to overturn the decision.

She told the chamber she started up the petition as she had serious concerns for the safety of all children across the region who rely on lollipop people to cross busy roads.

Portlethen Primary Lollipop Lady Pamela Gartshore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The worried mother added: “My daughter attends South Park School in Fraserburgh, there is a part-time closure scheme there and it has been a huge success.

“This being said, there are more pupils walking, cycling and scooting to school which is fantastic to see.

“But it means more of them are are using the lollipop men and women.”

The traffic ban will help to ease congestion around Fraserburgh South Park Primary School. Image: Google Street View
The traffic ban has helped to ease congestion around Fraserburgh South Park Primary School.<br />Image: Google Street View

She added: “I fear that if they are permanently removed then accidents are just waiting to happen.”

Ms Simpson believes congestion will get worse as parents will decide drop their kids off closer to the school gates.

She said parents are “outraged” over the removal of the service and claimed some may have to start work later in order to get their kids to school safely.

What was the argument for noting the petition?

But Inverurie councillor David Keating proposed that the petition simply be noted and no further action be taken.

He argued this year’s budget was “one of the most challenging” the council has ever had to set and was aware it would lead to unpopular decisions.

But he stressed that as the school crossing patrol service is not actually required, the council can no longer afford to provide it.

Instead, he explained that the local authority will put the savings made from cutting the patrollers into protecting more essential educational services.

Councillor David Keating wanted to just note the petition. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Mr Keating added: “It has always been the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children get to school safely.

“We have been fortunate in Aberdeenshire that up until this point we have been able to provide school crossing patrollers at some schools.

“But against the current financial backdrop, this is no longer possible.”

‘Concerning and irresponsible’ not to call for report into service

However, Ellon councillor Louise McAllister called for a report into the patroller service to come before the council again in a bid to save it.

She told the chamber that her inbox is “still overflowing” with parents’ concerns, and has been since the cut was approved in February.

Ms McAllister argued the lollipop folk help children to become more independent, while teaching them crucial road safety lessons.

She suggested the school crossing patroller service remain in place until other safety measures are put in place across the region.

Ellon councillor Louise McAllister called for a report into the service. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The councillor pleaded: “We are dealing with young children, those most vulnerable in our society.

“Our role is to support our constituents and our families in ways that go before pounds and pence.”

Banchory councillor Ann Ross also backed a report, saying it would be “concerning and irresponsible” if they didn’t call for one.

Councillors voted to note the petition by 39 votes to 19.

Two no votes were also recorded.

It came as Fraserburgh lollipop man Brian Noble raised his fears over pupil safety as his role comes to an end next Friday.

Conversation