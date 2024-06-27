11th hour bid to save Aberdeenshire lollipop men and women REJECTED despite accident fears

A last ditch attempt to save Aberdeenshire’s lollipop men and women has been rejected, just days before the beloved community figures are removed from the streets.

Fraserburgh woman Angeline Simpson launched a petition following the council’s crunch budget meeting in February where the positions were scrapped.

It gathered a whopping 4,067 signatures from across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Some even took an interest in the matter as far as the United States, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

However, council guidance states that only addresses in Aberdeenshire would be taken into consideration.

This means that just 1,779 signatures were accounted for.

‘Accidents are just waiting to happen’

The petition was considered by councillors this morning and Ms Simpson spoke out in a bid to convince members to overturn the decision.

She told the chamber she started up the petition as she had serious concerns for the safety of all children across the region who rely on lollipop people to cross busy roads.

The worried mother added: “My daughter attends South Park School in Fraserburgh, there is a part-time closure scheme there and it has been a huge success.

“This being said, there are more pupils walking, cycling and scooting to school which is fantastic to see.

“But it means more of them are are using the lollipop men and women.”

She added: “I fear that if they are permanently removed then accidents are just waiting to happen.”

Ms Simpson believes congestion will get worse as parents will decide drop their kids off closer to the school gates.

She said parents are “outraged” over the removal of the service and claimed some may have to start work later in order to get their kids to school safely.

What was the argument for noting the petition?

But Inverurie councillor David Keating proposed that the petition simply be noted and no further action be taken.

He argued this year’s budget was “one of the most challenging” the council has ever had to set and was aware it would lead to unpopular decisions.

But he stressed that as the school crossing patrol service is not actually required, the council can no longer afford to provide it.

Instead, he explained that the local authority will put the savings made from cutting the patrollers into protecting more essential educational services.

Mr Keating added: “It has always been the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children get to school safely.

“We have been fortunate in Aberdeenshire that up until this point we have been able to provide school crossing patrollers at some schools.

“But against the current financial backdrop, this is no longer possible.”

‘Concerning and irresponsible’ not to call for report into service

However, Ellon councillor Louise McAllister called for a report into the patroller service to come before the council again in a bid to save it.

She told the chamber that her inbox is “still overflowing” with parents’ concerns, and has been since the cut was approved in February.

Ms McAllister argued the lollipop folk help children to become more independent, while teaching them crucial road safety lessons.

She suggested the school crossing patroller service remain in place until other safety measures are put in place across the region.

The councillor pleaded: “We are dealing with young children, those most vulnerable in our society.

“Our role is to support our constituents and our families in ways that go before pounds and pence.”

Banchory councillor Ann Ross also backed a report, saying it would be “concerning and irresponsible” if they didn’t call for one.

Councillors voted to note the petition by 39 votes to 19.

Two no votes were also recorded.

It came as Fraserburgh lollipop man Brian Noble raised his fears over pupil safety as his role comes to an end next Friday.