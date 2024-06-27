Gallery: Students celebrate on day four of Aberdeen University summer graduations

It was another day of celebration at Aberdeen University as more students took to the stage to receive their degrees.

After years of hard work, hundreds of graduands became graduates at the historic King’s College in Old Aberdeen.

Three ceremonies were held throughout day four of the summer 2024 graduations to mark the success of students from across three different schools.

Those from the School of Divinity, History, Philosophy and Art History celebrated today, as well as those from the education and engineering schools.

The sun shone as everyone gathered on campus for the day’s events with groups posing for photographs to remember the special day.

Family and friends filled the audience and cheered as each graduate made their way across the stage to get their diploma.

A week of graduations will come to an end tomorrow with the School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at Aberdeen University to capture all the best moments from the day.