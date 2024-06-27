Gallery: Students celebrate on day four of Aberdeen University summer graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Students celebrate on day four of Aberdeen University summer graduations

The Press and Journal captured some of the best moments from Thursday's ceremonies.

Aberdeen University Graduations. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University Graduations. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ellie Milne & Heather Fowlie

It was another day of celebration at Aberdeen University as more students took to the stage to receive their degrees.

After years of hard work, hundreds of graduands became graduates at the historic King’s College in Old Aberdeen.

Three ceremonies were held throughout day four of the summer 2024 graduations to mark the success of students from across three different schools.

Those from the School of Divinity, History, Philosophy and Art History celebrated today, as well as those from the education and engineering schools.

The sun shone as everyone gathered on campus for the day’s events with groups posing for photographs to remember the special day.

Family and friends filled the audience and cheered as each graduate made their way across the stage to get their diploma.

A week of graduations will come to an end tomorrow with the School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at Aberdeen University to capture all the best moments from the day.

Aberdeen University Graduations for Philosophy and Art History graduates.
Celebrating with the best of the best.
This is just the beginning for all of us.
Together we made it!
The best is yet to come.
Proud parents of a graduate!
Chase your dreams and never look back.
From students to graduates – a new chapter begins.
From a dream to reality.
The world is your oyster.
Caps off to you, graduate!
Making a difference one step at a time.
The graduation ceremony.
Honorary degree being given to Jeremy Begbie.
Honorary degree being given to Jeremy Begbie.
Lord Provost David Cameron.
Take pride in how far you’ve come and have faith in how far you can go.
What feels like the end is often the beginning.
The tassel was worth the hassle.
An end of one chapter, but the start of another.

Conversation