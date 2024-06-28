Aberdeen’s Nuart and Spectra festivals could be forced to ‘alternate’ every other year in cost-cutting measure

Two of Aberdeen’s flagship cultural events could be cut from being annual shows to once every two years.

The cost cutting plans – which Aberdeen City Council officials say would save an average of £225,457 annually – would see the festivals alternate every other year.

Nuart, which started back in 2017, took place earlier this month and sees the city’s grey walls being replaced by wall art and murals in the city.

It has been compared to similar festivals in global cities like Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Sydney in Australia.

Spectra, labelled as “Scotland’s Festival of Light”, took place in February this year and made its debut ten years ago in 2014, with the festival lighting up the Granite City during the darkness of winter.

The proposal will be discussed during the full council meeting next week.

According to a council report, alternating Nuart to every other year would save the cash strapped local authority £125,000, while the same policy for Spectra would save a total of £325,915.

‘Not a wise move’

However, despite the predicted savings, Aberdeen City Council takes on board that this might not be a “wise move”.

They said: “Such a significant change in delivery requires careful planning and collaboration with partners. It is therefore our view that while this option may be considered at a later stage, it is not a wise move for 2024/25.”

The potential cutting of both events to once every second year is one of a number of several recommendations to be put forward to councillors with regards to Aberdeen City Council’s cultural events being reviewed.

All of the city’s 45 councillors, including the Lord Provost, will discuss this – amongst a host of other topics – at a full council meeting to take place at the Town House on Wednesday, July 3.