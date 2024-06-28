Aberdeen’s Nuart and Spectra festivals could be forced to ‘alternate’ every other year in cost-cutting measure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Nuart and Spectra festivals could be forced to ‘alternate’ every other year in cost-cutting measure

Council officials say the plan would save the city hundreds of thousands of pounds.

By Chris Cromar
Spectra lights at Union Terrace Gardens.
Spectra could be cut down to once every two years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Two of Aberdeen’s flagship cultural events could be cut from being annual shows to once every two years.

The cost cutting plans – which Aberdeen City Council officials say would save an average of £225,457 annually – would see the festivals alternate every other year.

Nuart, which started back in 2017, took place earlier this month and sees the city’s grey walls being replaced by wall art and murals in the city.

It has been compared to similar festivals in global cities like Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Sydney in Australia.

Nuart Aberdeen.
Nuart is known for its wall art and murals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Spectra, labelled as “Scotland’s Festival of Light”, took place in February this year and made its debut ten years ago in 2014, with the festival lighting up the Granite City during the darkness of winter.

The proposal will be discussed during the full council meeting next week.

According to a council report, alternating Nuart to every other year would save the cash strapped local authority £125,000, while the same policy for Spectra would save a total of £325,915.

‘Not a wise move’

However, despite the predicted savings, Aberdeen City Council takes on board that this might not be a “wise move”.

They said: “Such a significant change in delivery requires careful planning and collaboration with partners. It is therefore our view that while this option may be considered at a later stage, it is not a wise move for 2024/25.”

Spectra lights at Union Terrace Gardens.
Union Terrace Gardens was lit up by Spectra in February. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The potential cutting of both events to once every second year is one of a number of several recommendations to be put forward to councillors with regards to Aberdeen City Council’s cultural events being reviewed.

All of the city’s 45 councillors, including the Lord Provost, will discuss this – amongst a host of other topics – at a full council meeting to take place at the Town House on Wednesday, July 3.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The BHS front will now be kept in the Aberdeen Market design.
BHS front to stay in Aberdeen Market design shakeup as demolition 'could cause risks…
Colin Doig pled guilty when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Aberdeen council architect who chased child with meat cleaver spared jail
Queen Elizabeth holding baby Anne and a letter she wrote to her midwife following the birth
'Charles is getting fatter and has an enormous appetite!': Letter written by Queen Elizabeth…
Bairnecessities founder Helen Feeney (middle) with Cat Anderson, Rosemary Johnston, Jill Phillips and Hannah Weston-Yeo outside their new Maud base. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
'I just cried with relief': Maud mum who started baby bank 'in granny's garage'…
The Harbour offices have stood on the corner of Regent Quay since the 1880s. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson
Historic Aberdeen Harbour offices could become rehab centre
Cannabis plants were uncovered during the drugs bust on Kirkhill Road. Image: Google Maps/Shutterstock.
£240,000 worth of cannabis plants uncovered at Aberdeen property
James Watt reveals his father has cancer. Image: James Watt.
James Watt shares heart-breaking news about father's shock cancer diagnosis
The case was heard at Banff Sheriff Court
'I just love my misses': Banff man placed under supervision after refusing to stay…
Mary Martin from Aberdeen Douglas Hotel at the bus gate on Bridge Street, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen hotel boss 'losing loyal customers' built up over 20 years in bus gate…
8
Aberdeen University Graduations. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Students celebrate on day four of Aberdeen University summer graduations

Conversation