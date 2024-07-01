‘It’s a blessing’: Lauder family welcomes baby Grace – the FIFTH living generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s a blessing’: Lauder family welcomes baby Grace – the FIFTH living generation

The new arrival will be doted upon by her parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and two great-great grandmothers.

Baby Grace is the fifth generation of the Lauder family. Image: Craig Lauder.
Baby Grace is the fifth generation of the Lauder family. Image: Craig Lauder.
By Ross Hempseed

When Grace Lauder was born to parents Craig and Aimee, they knew she would be loved unconditionally.

That’s because the family has many relatives still living, including two of Grace’s great-great grandmothers.

Baby Grace has become the 5th generation of the family, meaning there is a lot of love to go around.

Grace was born June 4 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to Craig Lauder, 24, and Aimee Kennedy, 22, from Aberdeen, who wanted to show off the new arrival.

Proud parents, Craig and Aimee Kennedy, with Grace at Craig’s graduation for a masters in psychology from Aberdeen University. Image: Craig Lauder.

Craig, who is from Elgin, said: “We were over the moon when Grace came into our lives, she’s just a perfect wee baby.

“We were so excited to meet her, but she was 13 days late, so it meant we had to wait around for her to come out.”

Lauder family’s five generations

With Grace’s arrival, Craig’s family now has five living generations – a rare occurrence.

  • Grace Lauder – newborn
  • Craig Lauder and Aimee Kennedy – Grace’s parents
  • Leanne Friend and Duncan Lauder – Grace’s grandparents
  • Martin Sandison and Heather Bowie – Grace’s great-grandparents
  • Ruby Sandison and Roberta Hislop – Grace’s great-great grandmothers

Grace and her parents have already made the trip to visit her great-great grandmothers, who dote on the baby, with Craig describing the first meeting for both as “emotional”.

Grace with her great-great grandmother Ruby, 90, who lives in Elgin. Image: Craig Lauder.

He also explained that Ruby is very handy with technology, although she accidentally outed the pregnancy on Facebook, leading to many chuckles from the rest of the family.

Craig is very close to his great-grandmother, Ruby, having spent many evenings there for dinner.

Ruby lived in an assisted living facility but is very independent and is not opposed to putting together a plate of sandwiches during a visit by Craig, Aimee and Grace.

Grace with her other great-great grandmother, Roberta, 90, who lives in Elgin. Image: Craig Lauder.

Craig hopes that when she is a little older, she can learn cooking skills from her great-great grandmother.

He grew up in Elgin surrounded by family members and is delighted his daughter has a big family who loves her.

Craig said: “Everyone is just amazed that we now have five generations of our family.

“My great gran Ruby actually started tearing up because Grace’s middle name is Ruby and was so excited to meet her after waiting so long.

The Lauder family stretches from a few weeks old to 90 years old

“My other great gran, Roberta, was also very emotional and held her for like an hour, didn’t want to let her go. It was lovely to see how happy they were.”

Craig’s partner Aimee said there was a “sense of pride” that they are carrying on the family’s legacy with the next generation.

Craig added: “I would absolutely describe it as a blessing, they are both 90 and so it’s amazing that they get to meet Grace.

“They are both really with it too, so they can really cherish that moment with her.”

Not only will Craig and Aimee have a multitude of parents to ask to babysit but each has five siblings.

Grandmother, Leanne, 42, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.

On Craig’s side they range from the oldest, 22, to youngest, eight, while on Aimee’s side it’s from 25 to eight.

However, when asked who they would call upon for babysitting, the couple quickly said Craig’s mother, Leanne.

Aimee said: “To know that Grace has so many people to look out for her and that love is really heartwarming and reassuring.”

She says Grace is a “very relaxed” but inquisitive baby and the couple are “lucky” to have her – as is all the family.

Meet the family

Grandad, Duncan Lauder, 46, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.
Great-grandmother, Heather Bowie, 65, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.
Great-grandad, Martin Sandison, 66, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.
Uncle, Kyle Lauder, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.
Auntie, Isabella Friend, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.
Auntie, Fillipa McNaughton, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.
Uncle, Lucan Kennedy, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.
Uncle, Tom Kennedy, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.
Auntie, Kaila Friend, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.
Uncle, Kaiden Friend, with baby Grace. Image: Craig Lauder.

