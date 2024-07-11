‘That’s what we wanted’: Johnshaven residents delighted as council finds way to stop lorries battering their homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘That’s what we wanted’: Johnshaven residents delighted as council finds way to stop lorries battering their homes

Aberdeenshire Council will place bollards on Seaview Terrace to protect homes from being hit by vehicles.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Johnshaven residents Michael Bennett and Don Marr at Seaview Terrace. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Johnshaven residents Michael Bennett and Don Marr at Seaview Terrace. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Bollards are to be placed on a Johnshaven street to stop vehicles from repeatedly striking homes – leaving residents to pick up the repair bill.

Lorries have often hit two houses on the tight turn in Seaview Terrace.

And homeowners have been urging Aberdeenshire Council to take action for years over the bend at the end of the short road off Back Road.

It comes after they were forced to fork out thousands of pounds for repair work.

Temporary barriers were put in place on Seaview Terrace in Johnshaven to try and stop the traffic problem
Temporary barriers were put in place on Seaview Terrace in Johnshaven to try and stop the traffic problem. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Temporary barriers put in place by the local authority were not judged up to the job of stopping the collisions.

What could be done to stop the Johnshaven traffic issue?

So, council road chiefs decided to take action to protect the homes once and for all.

They came up with four potential options using feedback from Benholm and Johnshaven Community Council and letters from residents.

They were:

  • A one way system
  • Bollards
  • Bollards with a height, weight or length restriction
  • One way system with bollards

Residents living around Seaview Terrace voiced their support for the bollards on their own as they believed that would act as a deterrent.

But officials believed bollards with a one way system would be the best solution.

Seaview Terrace residents pleaded for bollards

Resident Michael Bennett spoke at a recent Kincardine and Mearns area committtee meeting on behalf of his frustrated neighbours and the community council.

He told councillors the turn made it difficult for some larger vans and lorries to access the street without hitting homes on the corner.

Repair work carried out to one damaged property on Seaview Terrace. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“This has resulted in some vehicles hitting two properties or getting stuck which requires reversing,” Mr Bennett explained.

He told the chamber that the owner of one of the affected properties put up his own barriers which have been hit over the years.

“Bollards alone won’t stop long vehicles from coming down Seaview Terrace, but it will stop them hitting the buildings which is the main issue.”

Bollards ‘might just do the job’

Councillor George Carr backed the call for bollards as he reckoned it “might just do the job”.

He added: “If necessary, we can look at this again if this isn’t the solution…but it will fix this for the time being.”

The committee went on to approve the bollards, but asked for a report on how successful the measure is in a year’s time.

Johnshaven residents get what they wanted

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Bennett said the decision was exactly what residents had been asking for.

Don Marr and Michael Bennett next to the concrete block put in place by Aberdeenshire Council – it has since been removed. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

He also noted that the bollard in place at the moment was “just good for hanging your coat on”.

Mr Bennett added: “We wanted a simple solution but the bollards need to be correctly placed.

“It won’t stop people going down there, but it will stop the buildings from being hit.”

