Aberdeen mum pays tribute to daughter, 34, who lost cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen mum pays tribute to daughter, 34, who lost cancer battle

Lauren Brown passed away after a five-year fight with the illness.

Lauren Brown and family and friends doing Race for Life.
Lauren Brown passed away in January and her family and friends took part in Race for Life on Sunday to remember her. Image: DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

An Aberdeen mum has paid tribute to her 34-year-old daughter, who lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this year.

Lauren Brown passed away in January after a five-year battle with the illness, leaving behind two sons, 11-year-old Harris and Buddy, aged eight.

Lauren’s mum Simone Bjorkelund, 55, spoke about her daughter’s cancer battle after being diagnosed at the age of 30.

“She had a lot of different chemos and radiotherapy over the last five years, but they sort of ran out of treatment to give her and she sadly passed away on January 5 this year.”

Lauren Brown t-shirt.
Lauren passed away on January 5. Image: Simone Bjorkelund.

After her passing, £1,600 was raised at Lauren’s funeral, with £1,000 of this being donated to cancer charity Maggie’s Aberdeen and the remaining £600 to hospice Roxburghe House, where she was admitted to on Boxing Day.

Simone’s grandsons both got pictured with Maggie’s staff when donating the cheque to them and she says raising this money was “reassuring”, as these organisations helped her daughter during her cancer battle.

Lauren ‘lived for her boys’

She added: “There’s a lot of loved people out there and some people are going to get recognised, so we just wanted to do something for a good cause, especially like Roxburghe House, who haven’t got a lot of money and they depend on charity for families.”

Continuing on the theme of charity, Simone and Lauren’s family and friends took part in Cancer Research’s Race for Life at Aberdeen beach on Sunday, in which they completed the 5k run in memory of the Robert Gordon University worker.

Harris and Buddy were also at the race, with their grandmother – who is now bringing the boys up with Lauren’s stepdad Gary – telling The P&J that she “lived for her boys”.

Simone Bjorkelund with Harris and Buddy.
Lauren’s mum Simone and son’s Harris (right) and Buddy (left) took part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Aberdeen on Sunday. Image: Simone Bjorkelund.

Simone added: “She was just such an amazing, amazing strong young woman, what she went through with appointments and everything, I just can’t praise her enough, she’s just amazing.

“Lauren looked after the boys, took them to school, took them to activities and did an amazing job, while going through her treatment at the same time. She was remarkable.”

Lauren Brown's family and friends at Race for Life.
Lauren’s family and friends at Sunday’s Race for Life. Image: Simone Bjorkelund.

Lauren worked part-time during illness

And Lauren, who worked looking after student nurses at RGU for around 11/12 years, had to shield during Covid-19 due to her immune system being lower due to her cancer diagnosis, and despite this, still managed to work from home part-time.

Discussing how her grandsons have coped with their mum’s untimely passing, Simone described them as being “brilliant” and “excellent”.

She added: “They’ve been absolutely amazing, people keep saying the kids have been resilient because their mum did an amazing job bringing them up going through all her treatment and she’s just an absolute superhero.”

Lauren Brown's family and friends at Race for Life.
“Simone’s team” raced for Lauren at the event. Image: Simone Bjorkelund.

Simone hopes that the money raised through Race for Life will help to diagnose cancer earlier, as she says “there’s so much young people getting it”.

Rather than women having to wait until they are 50 to get a breast screening (mammogram), she feels it should be done at a younger age, “maybe at 30”.

“In the long run, if people could be diagnosed earlier, they would get treated earlier and they wouldn’t have to go through what Lauren went through,” she told The P&J.

‘Thank you to everyone that’s been involved in Lauren’s life’

Thanking everyone for their help and support, Simone said: “I’d like to say a thank you to everyone that’s been involved in Lauren’s life and all the help family, friends, work colleagues of mine and Lauren’s friends have given us.

“They’ve been there to help us and support us with the boys, it’s been just phenomenal, they’ve been absolutely great.”

“Myself and Gary are so proud of Lauren and Harris and Buddy. They are such a credit to her.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Aberdeen bus gates have dominated out pages in recent days.
The P&J's plea to council: Please listen to 9,000 people backing Common Sense Compromise…
St Andrews School in Inverurie is being demolished.
Images reveal demolition of 70-year-old St Andrew's School in Inverurie
Dylan Davidson. Image: Facebook
Serial thief's crime spree on release from prison sentence
Let the celebrations begin! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: RGU graduations kick off at P&J Live
The family together in Aberdeen.
'Aberdeen is home': Emotional return for couple 60 years after voyage to the USA
Amanda Greig and proposed design for Oakley ASN centre near Stonehaven.
Stonehaven Oakley ASN centre plans deferred over fears of a 'fairly catastrophic' oil pipeline…
A quantity of Crack Cocaine with a street value of £103,000 seized by police on a recent drugs raid on a North East flat. Picture by KEVIN EMSLIE
Aberdeen drug dealer locked up for six years after crack cocaine seizure
Four out of six of the puppies kept by Shaun McCourt had to be put down. Image: Crown Office.
Aberdeen dog owner jailed after puppies put down after being found in 'horrendous' condition
Sign at Toll of Birness junction
Speed camera to be installed at notorious north-east junction
2
Balmedie beach car park
Man exposes himself to three women at Aberdeenshire beauty spot

Conversation