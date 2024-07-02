‘Aberdeen is home’: Emotional return for couple 60 years after voyage to the USA

A married Aberdonian expat couple were given an emotional welcome home last weekend after 60 years in the United States.

When Robert, known as Bob, and Joan Kemp boarded the train on the way to the USA in 1964 to live the American dream, P&J reporters were there to capture the moment.

Since their journey to Seattle, Washington, they have had five children and ran their own businesses until their happy retirement.

Now, 60 years to the day that the couple departed across the Atlantic by ferry, last Sunday, niece Deborah Kemp-Yeats, 56, threw them an “emotional” party.

The reunion – dubbed ‘Unite the Clans’ involved over 30 friends and family greeting them at Deborah’s home in Woodend where they were given a bagpipe solo by son Bobby.

Relatives and acquaintances from past and present flew over from America and travelled all over Scotland to be there.

It followed a weekend of outdoor fun while staying at at an Airbnb in Fife, and Deborah’s home in Aberdeen hosted the grand finale.

‘Aberdeen has influenced our whole life’

The couple, now 85 and 86, sadly admitted that it may be the last time they lay eyes upon their original home in the north-east.

Speaking to the Press and Journal 60 years later once again, Joan said that her and Bob thoroughly enjoyed the welcome back home.

Bob, speaking the day after the celebrations, said: “Everything went very well, and I was so glad that the family were all here and united.

Joan added: “We have been back quite a few times, we weren’t really expecting, at our age, to be coming back to Scotland. It was all planned by family, we all just went along with it.

“Our son plays the bagpipes so he piped for us, we had relatives and friends there that I knew since I was eight years old. I was so happy to see old friends again, it was all great.

“Deborah arranged a great picture wall, which included snaps from when we got married and when we moved to America – we remember when the Press and Journal came to the station.

“But when we talk about home, Aberdeen is home – it has influenced our whole life.”

Joan and Bob Kemp lived the American dream

The pair moved to follow the footsteps of Deborah’s parents who had moved across the Atlantic shortly before them to move in with a couple in California.

Bob previously was an apprentice in Aberdeen city centre, mainly working in television repairs – while Joan was learning the hairdressing trade.

After their arrival, Bob opened up his own TV repairs shop in Washington, while Joan purchased her own hair care business for the sum of $1,000 after seeing an ad in a local newspaper.

They spoke about how different the USA was from the Scottish north east.

“It’s amazing – everything is so much bigger,” Joan continued.

“Westhill, where my mum came from, used to be just a row of council houses, and now it’s like a whole city!”

Bob added: “The biggest change for me though is just the price of everything.

“When I left my wage was around £10 per week, and Joan was around £8 per week.

“You’d probably get a fish supper for that now.

“That’s the thing I notice along with all the new buildings, it really is a big change.”

Seattle a culture shock compared to Union Street

The couple also took a nostalgic walk up the city’s Granite Mile, where Joan used to go shopping regularly.

She said: “I used to go up shopping down the city centre, and here I am up Union Street again.

“Seattle was a total culture shock when we went over, but we enjoyed life over there.”

“My mum and dad originally moved over. We were young an naive and we just wanted to do what they were doing.

“We still like home so in a way it’s sad to going back [to America].

“Both of us still love Aberdeen, the north and all of our relatives.”