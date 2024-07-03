‘He’d have loved to join us’: Kintore man’s 24-hour Bennachie challenge in honour of late brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He’d have loved to join us’: Kintore man’s 24-hour Bennachie challenge in honour of late brother

Michael Fletcher and Dale McMillan raised more than £4,000 for Man Chat, in memory of their brother and best friend. Calum Petrie
Calum Petrie
Michael Fletcher, here with dad Steve behind him, was joined by scores of well-wishers on his unique challenge. Image: Michael Fletcher
Michael Fletcher, here with dad Steve behind him, was joined by scores of well-wishers on his unique challenge. Image: Michael Fletcher

A Kintore man who hiked up and down Bennachie for 24 hours in honour of his late brother paid tribute to “the joker of the family.”

Michael Fletcher, 40, scaled Aberdeenshire’s most iconic peak at Mither Tap eight times, from 12pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday.

In doing so, he has raised more than £4,000 for Man Chat.

“He’d have loved to join us,” said Michael.

Michael and Dale were joined by a string of family and friends throughout the 24 hours. Image: Michael Fletcher

Michael was accompanied by Marc’s best friend Dale McMillan, with a constant flow of family, friends, and later, strangers, joining them on the increasingly gruelling ascents.

Dale’s body gave up on him after a heroic seventh ascent, but Michael staggered up Mither Tap an eighth and final time with just seconds left.

That’s a total ascent of 2,944 metres – over twice the height of Ben Nevis. Not to mention a total distance just shy of a marathon, but every step either up or down a steep hill.

And all on 30 hours without sleep.

‘His entire life could be seen from the top of Bennachie’

Michael’s brother Marc died in June 2023 aged 37.

Marc Fletcher
Marc Fletcher. Image: Michael Fletcher

“His entire life could be seen from the top of Bennachie, as he lived all his 37 years in Aberdeenshire, always within view of the hill,” said Michael.

A friend’s house on the Bennachie range served as a pit stop for Michael and Dale to recuperate and take in calories between ascents.

There were 15 people on the first climb, and even on the 3am climb there were five. Michael’s mum Suzanne and dad Steve each joined the pair for two climbs.

One childhood friend even drove more than 600 miles to take part.

A track of the 24-hour Bennachie climb

“The support we had was superb and everyone was in great spirits throughout, regardless of time or weather.

“It made such a difference and spurred us on when we were struggling mentally.”

Michael’s running club Jog Scotland Kintore were on hand with coffee, soup and cakes throughout the 24 hours.

‘I have a very active lifestyle, but this was uncharted territory’

Marc’s family had raised £1,000 for Man Chat in donations at his funeral, and it wasn’t long before Michael and Dale were bandying about ideas on how to raise even more.

“They’re a grass roots charity operating on a low budget, so we thought this might be the best thing to raise money for,” said Michael.

Michael and Dale starting their 24-hour climb of Bennachie
Michael and Dale set off. Image: Michael Fletcher

Among the ideas, some crazier than others, Dale suggested doing a ‘Ben 10’, climbing Bennachie 10 times in 24 hours.

“Erm, I’m not sure Dale realised how much of an undertaking that was. I mean it’s not impossible, but…”

Michael suggested simply sticking to the ‘24 hours’ part, taking away any onus on the number of ascents.

Father-of-two Michael has a “very active lifestyle”, running or cycling most days, but admitted the challenge was “uncharted territory” even for him. And training wasn’t easy.

The group starting their 24-hour climb of Bennachie
It’s all fun and games…until it isn’t. Image: Michael Fletcher

“I’d struggled to get out much in the hills what with the weather and family commitments.

“And Dale had some complications due to a medical procedure – he’d also been on a stag do in Germany which never bodes well for peak fitness!”

‘Agonising stories of terrible loss and pain’

The duo set themselves a target of raising a further £1,000 for Man Chat.

“We’d made that amount at Marc’s wake and Wray, who ran Man Chat, was very appreciative.”

Michael and Dale had plenty of support during the gruelling challenge.

Why Man Chat?

“I first heard of Man Chat at the tail-end of the Covid lockdowns.

“It’s a community initiative to get a bunch of blokes together to just get their stresses and problems off their chest, in a safe space with no judgement.

“It was only after Marc died that it became apparent that he had some fairly destructive coping mechanisms which he’d kept from everyone.

“Man Chat helps people like Marc. Dale and I actually attended a couple of sessions and we were truly humbled by what we experienced.

“Agonising stories of terrible loss and pain, spoken by men who had been through the wars and come out the other side fighting.

“They’d leave the room with folks’ numbers and a support network to rely on.

“One man told me: ‘I leave Man Chat and I’m buzzing for the rest of the week’.

Michael (left) and Marc with dad Steve standing on the front doorstep
Michael (left) and Marc with dad Steve. Image: Michael Fletcher

“Funny thing was, we were too when we left – the energy and healing in the room was infectious and I’ve since been to a few more sessions. I aim to be a regular, to be a listening board and offer some of my own thoughts to help others.”

‘My legs started feeling weak, the pains crept in, and my mind started to wander’

In the end, the challenge raised four times Michael and Dale’s target.

The pair were understandably delighted, particularly after a day…and a night…and another day on Bennachie proved every bit as tough as they had anticipated.

“The worst bit was the midnight climb. We’d been up since 6.30am, and the mental and physical toll was starting to set in.

“The darkness, even with headtorches, really slowed our progress down. It was the only time during the 24 hours that it rained, and in my sleep-deprived state I’d forgotten to pack my jacket.

During the 24-hour climb of Bennachie
Climbing up Bennachie in total darkness saw Michael starting to have second thoughts. Image: Michael Fletcher

“I felt that climb might be the last one, my legs started feeling weak, the pains crept in, and my mind started to wander.

“But it was a 24-hour challenge and we knew there’d be ups and downs.

’45 minutes’ shivery sleep’

“Then there was the 3am climb – we managed to get maybe 45 minutes’ shivery sleep before the 2.30am alarm woke us up.

“We were both really up for it though, so after a big cup of tea and another feed, we were back down for 3am where friends were already waiting to go.

“Unfortunately Dale had to throw in the towel after the seventh climb because his knee gave in.

“I did the eighth and final climb with his 11-year-old son Calen, who amazingly completed five ascents – his little sister Ada did three.

“Marc was close to Dale’s kids, which made me really enjoy the walk and talk with them all the way.

“When we got through the entrance to the Pictish Fort, we realised it was 11.58am and managed to sprint to the top just before 12pm.”

Dale McMillan with his children during the 24-hour climb of Bennachie
Dale McMillan with son Calen and daughter Ada. Image: Michael Fletcher

He added: “One of the highlights for me was seeing my stepdad Chris making his way to the top.

“He’s 71 and didn’t feel he could manage anything like that due to osteoarthritis in his hip, but buoyed by the crowd of friendly faces hiking up and down he managed to get there.

“Despite having lived here for over 30 years he’d never been up Bennachie – he was amazed by the view.”

‘He’d bought one person a dog, saved marriages, and prevented a friend from taking their life’

Michael and Dale’s thoughts often turned to their brother and best friend during their 24 hours on Bennachie.

Michael and Dale with Michael's mum Suzanne and stepdad Chris
Michael and Dale with Michael’s mum Suzanne and stepdad Chris. Image: Michael Fletcher

“Marc was the joker of the family, always making everyone laugh,” said Michael.

“That never changed in adulthood, often making his friends laugh the loudest.

“As life went on, and good and bad times came and went, the previously care-free Marc struggled a bit to find direction in life, but he eventually fulfilled his dream of starting his own dog-walking business, ‘Fetch with Fletch’.

“He loved his job and was so good with the dogs he walked. A few of his clients joined us for the challenge and spoke fondly of how Marc was with their dogs, they told me he was the best dog walker they’d had.

Marc with mum Suzanne and Michael
Marc (left) with mum Suzanne and Michael. Image: Michael Fletcher

“It was in the run-up to his funeral that we started to hear all these stories of how much he’d helped people out.

“He’d bought one person a dog, saved marriages, and prevented a friend from taking their life. All while socially quite isolated.

“Marc had struggled a bit with the ups and downs of life for a number of years, and his family and friends tried hard to support him through the darker periods of his life.”

‘He loved to beat me at everything we did’

A photo from the 24-hour climb of Bennachie
No rest for the wicked: Bennachie by night. Image: Michael Fletcher

He added: “I’ve no idea what he’d have made of us doing this challenge, although I’m sure he’d have had something acerbic and quick-witted to say.

“He’d have loved to join us though, especially with him being so competitive, particularly with me – he loved to beat me at everything we did.

“And he had this natural ability to achieve instantly what others would try painstakingly to accomplish.”

To donate to what Michael called a “truly fantastic cause”, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Michael-Fletcher-3.

