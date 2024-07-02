Stonehaven Oakley ASN centre plans deferred over fears of a ‘fairly catastrophic’ oil pipeline incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven Oakley ASN centre plans deferred over fears of a ‘fairly catastrophic’ oil pipeline incident

The Health and Safety Executive feared a "fairly catastrophic" event could occur if the underground pipeline were to crack.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Amanda Greig and proposed design for Oakley ASN centre near Stonehaven.
Plans for a “centre of excellence” close to Stonehaven for youngsters with additional support needs are on hold over concerns a nearby pipeline could prove a “major hazard”.

The Oakley Play and Life-Skills Centre could be built on land at Coneyhatch to the north of the town.

But councillors decided to defer on the charity’s proposals after warnings from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

An artist impression of the proposed Oakley Play and Life-Skills Centre. Image: Inspired Design and Development Ltd

Despite council planners recommending the proposal be refused, councillors argued there was a need for a facility like this.

However, one big hurdle is in the way.

Before the meeting, the HSE objected to the development as it would be close to a “major hazard” – the Ineos Forties oil pipeline.

Residents were evacuated from the Netherley to Cookney road after a leak was detected at the Forties pipeline back in 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But while they said the probability of an incident on the site was low, they were concerned a “fairly catastrophic” event could occur if the line were to crack.

Why did planners want to refuse the ASN centre?

More than 100 families across the north-east have given their support to the Oakley centre.

They believed the Stonehaven centre would provide a “safe place offering understanding, education and real support to ASN families”.

But Aberdeenshire Council planning chief Gregor Spence said the site had “fallen short” of the local authority’s expectations.

He stated that it didn’t meet the council’s 20-minute neighbourhood policy and was “not appropriate” given the risk of the pipeline.

The ASN centre has been earmarked for land at Coneyhatch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The local authority’s roads team were also opposed to the Oakley centre plans as the Coneyhatch location was not well connected to Stonehaven.

They were worried families visiting the site would heavily depend on cars instead of using public transport or just walking instead.

The planner added: “We encourage the development and want to see this type of development, but not at this site.”

‘Without Coneyhatch, there is no Oakley’

Oakley founder and director Amanda Greig spoke at the meeting in Stonehaven to fight for the centre.

She said: “I’m a parent of a child with additional support needs (ASN).

“The journey we have been through as a family over the last few years has left me absolutely determined to never let anyone feel that loneliness, isolation and exclusion.

“This project is not just a building, it’s a lifeline that’s desperately needed.”

Floor plans of the proposed ASN centre near Stonehaven. Image: Inspired Design and Development Ltd

Ms Greig told the committee that Coneyhatch was “ideally suited” for young people with additional needs.

She also explained that she has spent the last three years working on the project to ensure it was designed specifically for the needs of young people.

The team behind the OaKley Play and Life-Skills Centre - Ally Steel, Amanda Greig and Linda Cross. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
The Oakley team previously got planning consent to build a centre at Chapelton.

But the cost of the project spiralled to almost £1 million and unfortunately the plans fell apart.

The charity boss added: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we cannot replicate anywhere else.

“Without Coneyhatch, there is no Oakley.”

After urging the council to work with the team, she added: “We simply won’t ever get a chance like this again.”

What happened at the committee meeting?

Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black backed the proposal, despite admitting she was “a little bit worried” about its location.

But, she wondered if the HSE could give more information about their reason for refusing the proposal.

Councillor Dawn Black wanted to see the centre come to life – even if she was worried about its location. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

After a short adjournment, officers informed councillors that the HSE “can be and would be” supportive of providing more details on the matter.

Members agreed to defer the application to allow the HSE to explain their objection and present their case against the site.

However, the Oakley team face a long wait as their application won’t be back before the committee until they meet again in September.

Oakley team ‘eagerly’ wait for next meeting

Speaking after the meeting, Linda Cross of developers Antares Property Development said the Oakley team were “pleased” that the road issues had been dismissed.

She added: “There’s clearly support for what we are trying to achieve.

“The problem is policy does not cover unique examples and that is one of the issues that we have here.

“I’m pretty confident that HSE can be discussed rationally.”

The Oakley Play and Life-Skills Centre could look like this. Image: Inspired Design and Development Ltd

While surveyor Ally Steel of Inspired Design & Development Ltd said they would “wait for September eagerly”.

If approved, the centre will offer drop-in sessions, respite, social groups, early years programmes, school sessions and ASN training for parents and professionals.

It will also provide care and support for children and young people aged from two to 18-years.

Conversation