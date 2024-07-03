Revealed: Repairing Torry Raac homes could cost £70k each – while demolition is priced at £10k per property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: Repairing Torry Raac homes could cost £70k each – while demolition is priced at £10k per property

Aberdeen City Council hopes to have everyone impacted by the crumbly material moved out by the end of December.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047873 Story by Ben Hendry Various, Torry, Aberdeen Story: Torry Raac locators. Pictured are some of the buildings on Pentland Close / Balnagask Road. Wednesday 17th April 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047873 Story by Ben Hendry Various, Torry, Aberdeen Story: Torry Raac locators. Pictured are some of the buildings on Pentland Close / Balnagask Road. Wednesday 17th April 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Council chiefs have revealed the huge price difference between repairing and demolishing the hundreds of Torry homes being evacuated amid a Raac crisis.

Councillors met at the Town House today to hear an update on the ongoing situation – and options to deal with the hundreds of affected properties.

Bosses explained three long-term options were being considered to address the “crumbly” material in the Balnagask homes.

Members heard of plans put forward by engineers to potentially stabilise the houses – and the costs involved.

One would involve supporting Raac panels with a timber frame, while another costlier fix would mean replacing the roofing entirely.

Another possibility remains knocking them down and building replacements.

Raac has been found in buildings on Farquhar Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What options are up for consideration?

One solution would see a timber support frame added to affected properties, allowing residents to move back to their beloved homes.

The crumbly concrete would remain in the buildings and would not be removed, but the thinking is this would prevent any sort of collapse.

The Raac option that has been ruled out. Image: Aberdeen City Council

It could cost the council up to £22,000 to install a frame in each of the 332 properties, taking around three years to complete the job.

Another option up for debate would see the affected roofs removed and replaced.

However, this costly route could see the council shelling out up to £71,000 per home, and take roughly four years to finish.

A close-up shot of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete, better known as RAAC

But the council has yet to rule out demolition which would still be the cheapest way forward.

Balnagask could be cleared of Raac properties within a year at a cost of £10,000 maximum per house. The lower cost would be £5,000 per home.

Concerns raised over potential Torry Raac repair option

Councillor Alex Nicol raised some concerns about the support frame option as he believed it would “require a lot of ongoing monitoring”.

He queried whether the structure would provide enough protection should the Raac panels eventually fail.

Chief capital officer John Wilson explained that annual inspections would be required if that option was chosen.

SNP councillor Alex Nicoll. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Councillor Alex Nicol raised fears one of the suggested options wasn’t good enough. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Insulation would be placed between the Raac and wooden panels, with any problems detected by visible water damage.

How many Torry households have moved out?

Since an emergency Raac meeting was held in February, 113 leases have been signed and 58 tenants have been rehomed.

A further nine have moved out of Balnagask after making their own arrangements.

The local authority is aiming to have everyone impacted by the worrying material moved out by the end of December.

This comes despite early hopes that all 300 affected households could be shifted by the end of summer.

Some of the hen houses in the Pentland Crescent and Balnagask Road area of Torry. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Support for Torry tenants expanded

Following feedback from tenants, the council has widened mental health and wellbeing support available to residents.

The British Red Cross has offered extra help, while a six-week support group has been set up by Mental Health Aberdeen.

Tenants in Torry council homes with Raac in their roofs are to be moved out "as soon as possible". Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
No other council homes are affected by Raac in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Drop-in sessions hosted by the heath and social care partnership were held in the city last week.

Extra warden patrols are also in action, while waste teams are taking action by carrying out weekly visits in a bid to keep the area tidy.

An increase in fly-tipping had been noted in Torry as more residents move out and opted to leave bulkier pieces of furniture behind.

‘We were told Torry forever home had Raac two days after getting married – and we are NOT moving out’

Torry Raac tenant: ‘My garden keeps me going… When I saw new flat being offered I burst into tears’

Conversation