Dad who fled Ukraine to keep daughter safe rebuilding life by turning Aberdeen pet store into high-end wine shop

A dad forced to leave his life behind when Russia invaded Ukraine is starting afresh in Aberdeen by turning a closed Kittybrewster pet store into a high-end wine shop.

Artur Ghazaryan climbed to the top of the drinks industry in his homeland, spending years in senior management for prestigious importers.

But all that changed when his nation came under attack.

Concerned for his daughter’s safety, he fled Ukraine and came to Aberdeen as a refugee from the invasion that has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 civilians.

During a recent Aberdeen Licensing Board, Artur revealed how he now plans to give back to the Granite City as he starts anew here.

‘It’s tragic. They had to leave everything behind’

Veteran licensing lawyer Tony Dawson introduced the plans for the takeover of the former Water World at the Kittybrewster Shopping Centre.

Mr Dawson explained that his client and his young family “lived in Ukraine for many years” but were “forced to leave” after the Russian invasion.

The solicitor added: “It’s pretty tragic. They had to leave everything behind.

“In Ukraine, he was a successful businessman; a marketing director and a major player in the hospitality industry.

“He is using his experience in the licensing trade over there to start this venture in Aberdeen… He’s a very resourceful and intelligent man.”

Meet the man behind new Kittybrewster wine shop

Artur began by thanking the licensing chiefs for hearing the application, and extending that thank you “overall to Aberdeen and Scotland”.

The humble Ukrainian apologised for his English “not being very perfect” as he delivered a fluent speech to the chamber.

He said: “I have been in the alcohol business for 23 years, since right after university.”

Artur explained that he got his start as a stock manager for a brandy producer before ultimately becoming director of a distribution company.

“Unfortunately”, he continued, “we had to move here for the safety of our small daughter.

“We wanted to open a business in Aberdeen, with a wine shop.”

‘Alcohol is not a bad thing if you drink it in a good way’

The connoisseur explained that the store would not deal in “cheap products”, but would offer a mid and high-end assortment – with an emphasis on education.

His plan is to sell “different products” currently unavailable in Aberdeen, “working closely with whisky companies and wineries”.

The applicant smiled: “I believe alcohol is not a bad thing if you drink it in a good way.

“I think it will be a good business for all Aberdonians.”

What did council say about Kittybrewster wine shop plans?

The board heard that the unit requires “complete refurbishment”, which is hoped to be completed by October.

Members unanimously backed the plans.

Board convener Neil Copland added: “On a personal note, thank you for choosing Aberdeen.

“I hope you are happy here and we wish you every success in your business.”

