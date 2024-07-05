Dad who fled Ukraine to keep daughter safe rebuilding life by turning Aberdeen pet store into high-end wine shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad who fled Ukraine to keep daughter safe rebuilding life by turning Aberdeen pet store into high-end wine shop

The former Water World shop in Kittybrewster is in line for a "complete refurbishment" as the alcohol expert puts his years of industry experience to good use.

By Ben Hendry
The old pet store is in line for a new lease of life as a Kittybrewster wine shop.
The old pet store is in line for a new lease of life as a Kittybrewster wine shop. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A dad forced to leave his life behind when Russia invaded Ukraine is starting afresh in Aberdeen by turning a closed Kittybrewster pet store into a high-end wine shop.

Artur Ghazaryan climbed to the top of the drinks industry in his homeland, spending years in senior management for prestigious importers.

But all that changed when his nation came under attack.

Concerned for his daughter’s safety, he fled Ukraine and came to Aberdeen as a refugee from the invasion that has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 civilians.

During a recent Aberdeen Licensing Board, Artur revealed how he now plans to give back to the Granite City as he starts anew here.

The empty unit in the Kittybrewster Shopping Centre could become a new wine shop.
The empty unit in the Kittybrewster Shopping Centre could become a new wine shop. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘It’s tragic. They had to leave everything behind’

Veteran licensing lawyer Tony Dawson introduced the plans for the takeover of the former Water World at the Kittybrewster Shopping Centre.

Mr Dawson explained that his client and his young family “lived in Ukraine for many years” but were “forced to leave” after the Russian invasion.

A baby is carried to safety from the rubble in Irpin in Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.
A baby is carried to safety from the rubble in Irpin in Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.

The solicitor added: “It’s pretty tragic. They had to leave everything behind.

“In Ukraine, he was a successful businessman; a marketing director and a major player in the hospitality industry.

“He is using his experience in the licensing trade over there to start this venture in Aberdeen… He’s a very resourceful and intelligent man.”

A notice at the front of the future Kittybrewster wine shop.
A notice at the front of the future Kittybrewster wine shop. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Meet the man behind new Kittybrewster wine shop

Artur began by thanking the licensing chiefs for hearing the application, and extending that thank you “overall to Aberdeen and Scotland”.

The humble Ukrainian apologised for his English “not being very perfect” as he delivered a fluent speech to the chamber.

The old Water World shop sold fish and reptiles.
The old Water World shop sold fish and reptiles. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He said: “I have been in the alcohol business for 23 years, since right after university.”

Artur explained that he got his start as a stock manager for a brandy producer before ultimately becoming director of a distribution company.

“Unfortunately”, he continued, “we had to move here for the safety of our small daughter.

“We wanted to open a business in Aberdeen, with a wine shop.”

‘Alcohol is not a bad thing if you drink it in a good way’

The connoisseur explained that the store would not deal in “cheap products”, but would offer a mid and high-end assortment – with an emphasis on education.

His plan is to sell “different products” currently unavailable in Aberdeen, “working closely with whisky companies and wineries”.

Whisky glass
There’s a post-war record number of distilleries making Scotland’s national drink. Image: Shutterstock

The applicant smiled: “I believe alcohol is not a bad thing if you drink it in a good way.

“I think it will be a good business for all Aberdonians.”

Watch Artur’s address to councillors:

What did council say about Kittybrewster wine shop plans?

The board heard that the unit requires “complete refurbishment”, which is hoped to be completed by October.

Members unanimously backed the plans.

Neil Copland backed the Kittybrewster wine shop plan
Councillor Neil Copland wished the new Aberdeen resident good luck. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you look forward to the new wine shop coming to Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

Board convener Neil Copland added: “On a personal note, thank you for choosing Aberdeen.

“I hope you are happy here and we wish you every success in your business.”

Conversation