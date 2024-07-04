Attempt to demolish Cafe 52 outdoor terrace waylaid as staff turn workers away

Attempts to start tearing down Cafe 52’s outdoor terrace have been averted as council builders were turned away from the Aberdeen venue.

At the start of May, the local authority asked businessman Steve Bothwell to remove the long-standing structure from the public space it stands on at the city’s historic Green.

Officials told him the area was needed to allow machinery in to build the city’s new £40 million indoor market yards away.

Over the past two months, a tense stand-off has ensued.

Mr Bothwell refused to remove it by the May 31 deadline set by the council, and launched a legal fight to save the space.

It came after a months-long fight to win planning permission for the outdoor seating area (eventually granted by the Scottish Government) so he could keep it permanently.

Customers staged a “sit in” in a show of solidarity about a month ago, munching butteries in a peaceful protest.

What happened when council builders turned up at Cafe 52?

A crowdfunder has now raised over £10,400 to cover the cost of the owner’s legal bills as he plans to save the terrace.

But it has been confirmed by project insiders that some unsuccessful efforts to dismantle it have still been launched.

Three builders, appointed by the local authority, appeared at Cafe 52 on Thursday morning with the intention of beginning the initial demolition works of the pavilion.

To do that, they required access to the venue so they could disconnect electricity and other services to the outdoor seating area.

However, when they approached staff at the door, they were refused entry.

Mr Bothwell, who was present at the time, later told The Press and Journal that any attempts to knock down the pavilion during an ongoing legal action is “unacceptable”.

Determined to keep on fighting, he added that the only way he would ever let workers in is if they come with a warrant from the courts.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for a comment.

