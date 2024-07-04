Child ‘left alone in playroom’ at Aberdeen nursery as inspectors raise safety and welfare concerns

A child was reportedly left alone in a playroom at an Aberdeen nursery which was criticised for ‘dirty floors’ in a surprise inspection.

Danestone Primary School Nursery, in Bridge of Don, was visited by the Care Inspectorate in May.

A subsequent report rated the facility as ‘weak’ in all areas and identified several concerns in relation to “children’s health, safety and wellbeing”.

Management at the Aberdeen City Council-run facility have submitted a detailed action plan in response to the concerns, and have until July 5 to meet several requirements.

Key points from Danestone Primary School Nursery inspection

The Care Inspectorate used a six-point scale, where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent, to evaluate the nursery.

Danestone Primary School Nursery was rated as “2 – weak” in all areas – care, play and learning; setting; leadership and staff team.

Care, play and learning

Inspectors said children “were not kept safe as they were not effectively supervised or supported by skilled staff”.

They observed children climbing on furniture, tables and a windowsill and able to access nappy sacks – a potential choking hazard.

They also were told by a parent that a child had been found unattended in a playroom.

This incident had not been reported to the Care Inspectorate as required, and the manager admitted this “was not acceptable and they would take appropriate action”.

Another issue highlighted was the lack of a welcoming environment for children.

The report said: “Some children and their families did not experience a warm and welcoming ethos.

“This impacted on building positive relationships and working together to meet children’s needs. Some children were upset upon arrival and did not want to attend.”

In speaking with parents, inspectors found there was little conversation between parents and staff, with one commenting, “I have no relationship with the staff”.

Inspectors observed quieter children ignored, when children were upset staff failed to comfort them, and children were not cleaned effectively, for example, with runny noses and dirty hands.

Setting

The nursery’s setting was also criticised with inspectors noting how children were “not always supported by staff to maintain high standards of infection prevention”.

The report stated: “Children’s toilets were not maintained to a suitable standard throughout the day.

“Floors were dirty and wet creating a slip hazard, toilets were not clean or flushed, handwashing sinks, and soap dispensers were not always clean.

“Children were not effectively supported to wash their hands to promote their safety and wellbeing”.

In addition to cleanliness, inspectors were concerned that children “did not always experience a setting that was comfortable and homely” but did say how a new layout had “begun to make positive impacts”.

However, they said: “Children did not show respect for furniture or materials throughout the day.

“We observed children kicking drawers, climbing on furniture, throwing toys, leaving toys and resources lying on the floor.

“Staff did not intervene and provide role modelling to show children how to be responsible for the environment and resources.”

Inspectors also observed that “there were many children who had accidents, falls and bumps while playing outdoors”.

Leadership

In terms of leadership, the report noted that ongoing changes have resulted in “unsettlement”, resulting in slow improvement in areas.

It said: “Ongoing changes to staffing meant that the service was in a period of unsettlement. As a result, important improvements had not moved at the pace hoped for by the management team.”

It added that the management team had “only been in post for a short time” and that “inconsistencies in practice were not fully recognised and staff were not sufficiently challenged to improve and raise standards.”

Staff team

According to the report, parents raised the staffing issue, with comments like “Very concerning staffing issues there’s always different staff, “I feel there is just a few consistent staff members” and “Staff change frequently”.

The report stated: “Most staff were not yet confidently deploying themselves at key times of the day and in key spaces. Most staff did not recognise safety or wellbeing concerns or communicate and work together to support the children effectively.

“Staff were not well led and directed by the management team leading to gaps in

interactions and poor outcomes for children. Staff did not take responsibility to supervise children at key times of the day, such as when visiting the bathroom.

“Staff were not aware of children putting themselves in danger, such as when climbing on the windowsill or tables or eating fruit whilst climbing.

“Staff did not always demonstrate an understanding, recognise, or respond appropriately to children’s individual needs.

“Children did not receive consistent care throughout the day.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.