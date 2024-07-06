Missing man Chris Cudbertson believed to be in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing man Chris Cudbertson believed to be in the Highlands

The 36-year-old from Hull in Humberside is believed to have travelled to the Sutherland area.

By Louise Glen
Missing man Chris Cudbertson believed to be in the Highlands
Chris Cudbertson is believed to be in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.

A man missing from Hull is believed to be in Sutherland in the north Highlands.

Officers are appealing for help to trace Chris Cudbertson who has been seen driving on the A9 Inverness to Wick road.

The 36-year-old from Hull in Humberside is thought to have travelled to the Sutherland area.

His white Toyota Yaris, registration GU71 FTK, was on the A9 travelling southbound at the Dornoch Bridge shortly before 4pm on Friday July 5.

Neither Mr Cudbertson nor his car have been seen since and concerns have been raised about his welfare.

Missing man Chris Cudbertson in the Highlands.
Missing man Chris Cudbertson is believed to be in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.

He is described as being 6ft 1in tall with light brown hair and a ginger beard.

Inspector David Hall said: “We are concerned about Christopher and we would urge anyone who believes they have seen him or spoken to him to get in touch.

Police call for dashcam footage to find missing man Chris Cudbertson

“We would also urge anyone who believes they may have seen his car to let us know as quickly as possible.

“We would urge anyone who was travelling on the A9 near the Dornoch Bridge around 4pm on Friday to review any dashcam footage and let us know if they believe they have seen his vehicle as any information may help us establish his movements.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3635 of 5 July.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Traffic lights wiped out on Union Street, Aberdeen. Police are in attendance.
Driver charged after traffic lights hit on Union Street in Aberdeen
Still going strong, the Peterhead trawler turned Inverness Airbnb destination.
How an old Peterhead trawler was turned into a luxury Airbnb in Inverness you…
Two Aberdeen corner shops have been at odds with each other over selling vapes to children. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rival Aberdeen corner shop owners at odds over vapes being sold to children
Elemental Energies CEO Mike Adams
Aberdeenshire firm Elemental Energies seals Norwegian takeover
Burnt out bin shelter
Bin shelter burnt out in fire near abandoned Aberdeen Airport hotel
One last hug: Evie Simpson (nine) says goodbye to David Downie in Fraserburgh as Aberdeenshire lollipop people are removed from schools.
'They will be so missed': End of an era as parents and pupils bid…
Junaid Ali. Image: Facebook
Disqualified Aberdeen driver had 'complete contempt' for police and court
Kerri McLean has bravely come forward to share her story of sexual abuse at the hands of a former police officer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
'I went to a very dark place': Victim of child sex abuse by former…
Hitham Hamada signs the Aberdeen bus gates petition.
'The people have spoken': Plea for crunch talks as whopping 10,000 residents back Common…
2
Did you see this incident? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hunt for Aberdeen driver who smashed into parked car and bollards at Tesco then…