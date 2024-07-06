Missing man Chris Cudbertson believed to be in the Highlands

A man missing from Hull is believed to be in Sutherland in the north Highlands.

Officers are appealing for help to trace Chris Cudbertson who has been seen driving on the A9 Inverness to Wick road.

The 36-year-old from Hull in Humberside is thought to have travelled to the Sutherland area.

His white Toyota Yaris, registration GU71 FTK, was on the A9 travelling southbound at the Dornoch Bridge shortly before 4pm on Friday July 5.

Neither Mr Cudbertson nor his car have been seen since and concerns have been raised about his welfare.

He is described as being 6ft 1in tall with light brown hair and a ginger beard.

Inspector David Hall said: “We are concerned about Christopher and we would urge anyone who believes they have seen him or spoken to him to get in touch.

Police call for dashcam footage to find missing man Chris Cudbertson

“We would also urge anyone who believes they may have seen his car to let us know as quickly as possible.

“We would urge anyone who was travelling on the A9 near the Dornoch Bridge around 4pm on Friday to review any dashcam footage and let us know if they believe they have seen his vehicle as any information may help us establish his movements.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3635 of 5 July.”

