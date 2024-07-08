North and north-east set for 12 hours of rain as yellow warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North and north-east set for 12 hours of rain as yellow warning issued

Heavy rain could lead to travel disruption, flooding and power cuts.

By Ena Saracevic
Heavy rain is expected across northern Scotland. Image: Met Office
Heavy rain is expected across northern Scotland. Image: Met Office

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the north and north-east this week.

The Met Office has confirmed heavy rain will hit Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands from 10pm on Tuesday, July 9 until 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 10.

The wet weather is just in time for the school summer holidays.

Map showing where the weather warnings will hit. It'll cover most of the north-east, including Moray, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen. It will also cover a part of the Highlands.
The yellow weather warning covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and part of the Highlands. Image: Met Office

Drivers have been warned to stay vigilant on the roads as spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

They have also said that there will be a slight chance of power cuts across the region.

Yellow weather warning: Where is affected?

The weather warning is in place for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness.

Several towns north and south of Inverness will also be affected including Aviemore, Kingussie, Invergordon, Nairn, Dingwall, Cromarty, Tain and Brora.

Western and northern Highlands are unlikely to be affected.

The weather warning reads: “Areas of rain moving into northern Scotland from late Tuesday into Wednesday are expected to become heavy with some embedded showery outbreaks as the band slows down and focusses across the east coast and Moray Firth.

“20-30mm through the period is expected quite widely, however localised heavier bursts of rain likely to build totals toward 50-75mm with up to 90mm possible across Grampians and Northwest Highlands.”

It comes as a funnel cloud was spotted near Oldmeldrum this morning, leaving many bracing for the upcoming yellow weather warning.

A funnel cloud, also known as a tuba, can form during a heavy shower or a thunderstorm.

Conversation