North and north-east set for 12 hours of rain as yellow warning issued

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the north and north-east this week.

The Met Office has confirmed heavy rain will hit Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands from 10pm on Tuesday, July 9 until 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 10.

The wet weather is just in time for the school summer holidays.

Drivers have been warned to stay vigilant on the roads as spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

They have also said that there will be a slight chance of power cuts across the region.

Yellow weather warning: Where is affected?

The weather warning is in place for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness.

Several towns north and south of Inverness will also be affected including Aviemore, Kingussie, Invergordon, Nairn, Dingwall, Cromarty, Tain and Brora.

Western and northern Highlands are unlikely to be affected.

The weather warning reads: “Areas of rain moving into northern Scotland from late Tuesday into Wednesday are expected to become heavy with some embedded showery outbreaks as the band slows down and focusses across the east coast and Moray Firth.

“20-30mm through the period is expected quite widely, however localised heavier bursts of rain likely to build totals toward 50-75mm with up to 90mm possible across Grampians and Northwest Highlands.”

It comes as a funnel cloud was spotted near Oldmeldrum this morning, leaving many bracing for the upcoming yellow weather warning.

A funnel cloud, also known as a tuba, can form during a heavy shower or a thunderstorm.