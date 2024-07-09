Flood warning for Highlands and north-east as 12 hours of rain expected

A flood alert has been issued ahead of a forecast for “persistent and heavy rain” across the north and north-east

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has put Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and large parts of the Highlands on alert.

The environmental agency has warned that excess rain could cause “flooding impacts” from rivers and surface water today and tomorrow.

They are also warning drivers of possible local disruption to travel in the coming days.

Alerts have been issued for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen.

Sepa has also published a flooding map detailing the affected areas, shown above.

The warning reads: “Persistent and heavy rain is forecast across the north east and southern parts of Scotland from late Tuesday into Wednesday, with the heaviest showers expected around the Moray coast.

“Regional flood alerts are in place as heavy rain brings a risk of flooding from surface water and rivers.

“Impacts in affected areas may include disruption to travel, isolated property flooding and flooding of low-lying land and roads, making driving conditions difficult.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Yellow weather warning for north and north-east

It comes after a period of heavy rain for the north and north-east, with more to come.

The Met Office says that heavy rain will hit Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands from 10pm on Tuesday, July 9 until Wednesday, July 10.

The warning reads: “Areas of rain moving into northern Scotland from late Tuesday into Wednesday are expected to become heavy with some embedded showery outbreaks as the band slows down and focusses across the east coast and Moray Firth.

“20-30mm through the period is expected quite widely, however localised heavier bursts of rain likely to build totals toward 50-75mm with up to 90mm possible across Grampians and Northwest Highlands.”

The warning also comes after the appearance of a ‘funnel cloud’ or ‘tuba’ in Oldmeldrum.

The formation, resembling a small tornado, can form during a heavy shower or a thunderstorm.