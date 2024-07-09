Flood warning for Highlands and north-east as 12 hours of rain expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood warning for Highlands and north-east as 12 hours of rain expected

Sepa warns that "persistent and heavy rain" could cause issues for communities.

By Graham Fleming
Heavy rain is expected across northern Scotland. Image: Met Office
Heavy rain is expected across northern Scotland. Image: Met Office

A flood alert has been issued ahead of a forecast for “persistent and heavy rain” across the north and north-east

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has put Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and large parts of the Highlands on alert.

The environmental agency has warned that excess rain could cause “flooding impacts” from rivers and surface water today and tomorrow.

They are also warning drivers of possible local disruption to travel in the coming days.

Residents have been warned to ‘remain vigilant’. Image: Sepa

Alerts have been issued for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen.

Sepa has also published a flooding map detailing the affected areas, shown above.

The warning reads: “Persistent and heavy rain is forecast across the north east and southern parts of Scotland from late Tuesday into Wednesday, with the heaviest showers expected around the Moray coast.

“Regional flood alerts are in place as heavy rain brings a risk of flooding from surface water and rivers.

“Impacts in affected areas may include disruption to travel, isolated property flooding and flooding of low-lying land and roads, making driving conditions difficult.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Yellow weather warning for north and north-east

It comes after a period of heavy rain for the north and north-east, with more to come. 

The Met Office says that heavy rain will hit Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands from 10pm on Tuesday, July 9 until Wednesday, July 10.

The warning reads: “Areas of rain moving into northern Scotland from late Tuesday into Wednesday are expected to become heavy with some embedded showery outbreaks as the band slows down and focusses across the east coast and Moray Firth.

“20-30mm through the period is expected quite widely, however localised heavier bursts of rain likely to build totals toward 50-75mm with up to 90mm possible across Grampians and Northwest Highlands.”

A funnel cloud near Oldmeldrum
Did you notice the clouds in the Aberdeenshire skies? Image: Jack Waterston.

The warning also comes after the appearance of a ‘funnel cloud’ or ‘tuba’ in Oldmeldrum.

The formation, resembling a small tornado, can form during a heavy shower or a thunderstorm.

Conversation