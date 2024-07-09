‘We never liked fences’: The story of the Monymusk man with the incredible hedge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We never liked fences’: The story of the Monymusk man with the incredible hedge

He's been working on the masterpiece for more than 25 years and has now been recognised with an award.

David Hawson has won an award for his magnificent garden hedge. Image: David Hawson/Henchman
David Hawson has won an award for his magnificent garden hedge. Image: David Hawson/Henchman
By Alberto Lejarraga

It’s a project that has been years in the making for an Aberdeenshire artist who decided he’d rather have a hedge than a fence.

Everything started when David Hawson planted three-inch yew seedlings at the entrance of his garden.

And now, after decades of hard work, the Monymusk painter has bagged one of the most prestigious gardening awards in the UK.

The 74-year-old was crowned winner of the Home Gardener Category at the Henchman’s inaugural Topiary Awards in London on Saturday, July 6.

The masterpiece is Mr Hawson’s garden hedge, which features different birds and marine creatures, including a scene from Herman Neville’s Moby Dick.

Monymusk hedge a better option than a fence

Mr Hawson, who is known for his paintings of Scottish landscapes told the Press and Journal: “My wife and I never liked fences, which make such a visual statement of ‘keep out.’”

“We thought a yew hedge would be a friendly and aesthetic way of stopping passing cattle from trampling the flower beds.”

The iconic scene of Moby Dick is represented in the hedge. Image: David Hawson
David Hawson receives the award Henchman’s managing director and judge Owen Simpson. Image: Henchman

The history of the magnificent Monymusk hedge

Mr Hawson, who moved from Yorkshire to the Aberdeenshire village 50 years ago, explained that at the time of planting, he “had neither the intention nor the skill to do topiary.”

However, as time passed, he and his wife Susie noticed that bits of uncut hedging had the vague appearance of a fish or a whale.

The gorgeous hedge at David Hawson’s garden near Monymusk. Image: David Hawson

“It must have been around 25 years ago when I started to help what nature suggested.” the painter said.

An avid reader, he explained that the story of Moby Dick is represented on the right of the hedge’s central arch.

He described: “The gentle curve of a wave touches the stern of Captain Ahab’s ship, the Pequod, on the deck of which stands Queequeg, the highly tattooed South Pacific islander who is poised ready to harpoon the great white whale from whom appears a spout of water as he prepares to dive.

“In front of Moby Dick, a huge fish leaps out of the water and in the depths, a shark lurks.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the arch, having run out of topiary ideas for serious Victorian novels, the hedge is composed mostly of British birds.

There is a blackbird, a cockerel, a tawny owl, a pheasant, an osprey and a very long-tailed duck.

David Hawson and his wife Susie represented in the hedge

Towards one end of the hedge, there is man standing, holding out his hand to display his avian creations.

Mr Hawson explained that he started to create this human-like figure when he could not decide what to make of some uncut bits of yew.

David Hawson’s self portrait. Image: David Hawson

He said: “As I was trimming the hedge one day I asked a passer-by what she thought the unclipped piece might be.

“She misunderstood and picked up a bit of hedging, rubbed it between finger and thumb and said: ‘It’s yew.’”

“‘Of course it is.’ I said and turned my shears to make ‘Me in Yew’”.

At the other end of the hedge, David’s wife Susie is represented, however, he describes it as “work in progress”.

“It will probably take another five years before looking less like Les Dawson doing an impersonation of her,” he joked.

David Hawson's garden hedge
David Hawson’s garden hedge, which contains a scene of Moby Dick. Images: David Hawson
David Hawson’s wife Susie trims her yew figure. Image: David Hawson

But it is not just the hedge that has topiary animals, as the whole garden is filled with animal figures.

“In the rest of the garden there are a couple of rabbits, an owl, a pig, some salmon, a hen, a mouse, a hedgehog, a goose, a hare, a duck, a snail, a dove and a basking shark,” he revealed.

Mr Hawson “really enjoyed” his trip to London for the awards.

He also shared he is very excited about the prize, a Henchman ladder.

He said: “I will now trim my topiary without wobbling on my old ladder at a great height.”

