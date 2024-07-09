Aberdeen and Inverness could be as warm as northern Spain and France in 60 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen and Inverness could be as warm as northern Spain and France in 60 years

Researchers have created an app that predicts how global warming will change climates if emissions do not decrease.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Aberdeen Beach.
Aberdeen's climate could be like northern France's climate in 60 years if emissions do not decrease. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeen and Inverness could be as warm as northern Spain and France in 60 years, climate experts have warned.

Researchers at the University of Maryland Centre for Environmental Science in the USA have created an app that predicts how global warming will impact climate change across the world by 2080 if emissions do not decrease.

The app reveals how climate will change in thousands of cities across the globe, linking them to locations that currently have similar weather conditions.

It predicts that Aberdeen’s climate in 2080 will be similar to the current climate of northern France.

Meanwhile, Inverness’ climate in 60 years’ time will be like that of northern Spain’s Basque Country at present.

What will Inverness’ climate be like in 2080?

Experts predict the climate in Inverness in 2080 will resemble the current climate in the Basque city of Guenes, which is 14 miles south-west of Bilbao.

This would mean summers in the Highland capital are expected to be 3.7C warmer and 6.2% drier.

Inverness would have warmer summer and rainier winters in 60 years. Image: Sandy McCook.
Inverness will have a similar climate to Basque Country in 60 years. Image: University of Maryland Centre for Environmental Science

Meanwhile, winters would be warmer and wetter, with temperatures 2.6C higher and 13.4% more rainfall.

What will climate feel like in Aberdeen in 60 years?

Experts revealed that in 2080, Aberdeen will have a climate similar to that of the town of Saint-Coulomb in northern France.

The app predicts that Aberdeen will have warmer and drier summers and winters if emissions remain high.

Aberdeen will have climate similar to the present one in northern France. Image: University of Maryland Centre for Environmental Science

Summers in the Granite City are predicted to be 4.1C warmer and 9.7% drier.

Meanwhile, winters are expected to be 2.7C warmer and 0.3% drier.

Climate app helps people ‘understand why scientists are so concerned’

University of Maryland lead researcher Matthew Fitzpatrick said he hopes the app helps people “understand the magnitude of the impacts” caused by climate change.

The professor said: “In 50 years, the northern hemisphere cities to the north are going to become much more like cities to the south.

“Everything is moving towards the equator in terms of the climate that’s coming for you.

He continued: “I hope that it continues to inform the conversation about climate change.

“I hope it helps people better understand the magnitude of the impacts and why scientists are so concerned.”

The researcher concluded that the impact of climate will be most devastating at the equator.

He said: “The closer you get to the equator there are fewer and fewer good matches for climates in places like Central America, south Florida, and northern Africa.

“There is no place on Earth representative of what those places will be like in the future.”

