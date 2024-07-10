A90 closed near Fraserburgh as fire crews put out blaze after crash

Emergency services are at a crash on the A90 at Rathen near Fraserburgh this morning.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of the crash around 7am, an ambulance was also in attendance.

It is understood the incident involved a vehicle fire.

The road is closed between Memsie and Rathen junctions.

The A90 is closed, with drivers being asked to find an alternative route.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Rathen by police at 7am this morning.

“It was to an RTC. We arrived on the scene at 7.12am, and the stop sign came through at 7.23am.

“We used one hose reel jet and left the scene at 7.38am.”

We have asked Police Scotland for more information.

