Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We’re making each day count’: Stonehaven family’s heartbreak after son diagnosed with incurable ‘tennis ball-sized’ brain tumour

Lucas Garcia-Batalla's mum and dad are focused on giving him "the best life possible" while they can.

The diagnosis has been described as the family's "darkest day." Image: A photograph of the family supplied by the Brain Tumour Charity
By Graham Fleming

When Lucas Garcia-Batalla enters the school gates each day, he’s like any other little boy – looking forward to seeing friends and learning.

But the six-year-old’s attendance at school is incredibly special for his proud mum and dad, as it’s a feat they never thought would be possible.

Lucas has been given only a year to live by doctors after being diagnosed with a fast-growing incurable brain tumour.

The shock diagnosis of grade three anaplastic ependymoma came after he experienced flu-like symptoms just 10 days after his first birthday in 2019.

What his family thought were symptoms caused by a stomach bug turned out to be a 4cm by 4cm tumour “the size of a tennis ball”, and a gruelling journey of operations and treatment began.

Sadly, in June 2023, an MRI scan revealed the tumour is continuing to grow and there are no treatments left to pursue.

His dad David Garcia Jurado, 42, and mum Laura Batalla, 38, said the initial diagnosis was the family’s “darkest day”.

“Our lives changed forever,” said David.

Lucas with his dad, David

‘Despite our heartache, we are enjoying life as much as possible’

For one so young, Lucas has undergone three brain surgeries, gruelling chemotherapy and two months of proton beam therapy.

“Lucas had palliative surgery in March 2022, and experimental gamma knife surgery in January 2023,” his father explained.

“It’s the first time something like that had been done to a four-year-old to stop or delay the growth for some time.

“Now, here we are with a bumpy road and an unfortunate end ahead. It’s not fair.”

Despite the heartache facing the family, Lucas’s mum and dad are firmly focused on giving him “the best life possible” while they can.

Currently he is doing well without any medication and is attending primary one, a feat David never thought would be possible.

He said: “Lucas goes to school every day, something we once thought he wouldn’t be able to handle.

“However, we are aware that this could change at any time.

“The thing is, Lucas is here with us today. For how long, we have no idea, and we prefer to live that way. We know it is difficult to understand, but it works for us.

David and Laura have raised more than £5,000 for charity. Image: The Brain Tumour Charity

“We prefer to enjoy life and take it day by day.

“We have always been determined to support Lucas in the best possible way, to make him happy, and to try to give him as normal a life as possible.”

Fundraising efforts in honour of Stonehaven youngster

Lucas’s family has teamed up with The Brain Tumour Charity to fundraise towards finding a cure.

Despite knowing that nothing can be done for their son, they are committed to making sure no other family has to experience what they have.

David has raised more than £5,000 with a variety of different fundraising efforts including marathons and bake sales.

“My wife Laura and I have two choices – live in a grey world, or try to make a better one,” he continued.

“We have chosen the latter and we are determined to use our experience to contribute to something positive.

Lucas currently attends primary one. Image: The Brain Tumour Charity

“While we can’t change what has happened to Lucas, we can strive to support research and raise awareness in the hope that, one day, other families won’t have to endure what we have.

“Our fundraising efforts are our way of giving back, honouring Lucas’s strength, and keeping hope alive for a future where brain tumours can be cured.

“Despite the difficult circumstances, we remain hopeful and dedicated to finding joy in each day, supporting Lucas in every possible way, and working towards a brighter future for others.

“We have a clear vision of what we want to achieve, and we will continue to fight for it.”

Conversation