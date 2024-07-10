‘Northfield will be proud’: Inspirational pupil wins Oxford University competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Northfield will be proud’: Inspirational pupil wins Oxford University competition

Robyn thanked her teachers at Northfield Academy for all their support.

By Ena Saracevic
Robyn Rodgers holding the award
Robyn Rodgers was the recipient of a prestigious French award from Oxford University.

A Northfield pupil has been called ‘inspirational’ after winning a prestigious award in an Oxford University competition.

Robyn Rodgers, a fifth year at Northfield Academy, was declared this year’s Scottish winner of the Anthea Bell Prize for Young Translators in level 2 French.

The Anthea Bell Prize for Young Translators is a competition inspired by the work of the translator Anthea Bell. It aims to promote language learning across the UK and to inspire creativity in the classroom.

Robyn used her language skills to translate a text from French into English, using a list of vocabulary provided and a bilingual dictionary.

Teachers at Northfield Academy were proud of her success. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The fifth year also had to make sure the English translation was not literal and made sense in English.

After her success, Robyn said: “I am super proud of getting this award as I’ve only done a National 5 in French. Thanks to my wonderful teachers for supporting me.”

Competition from across the country

Over 16,000 pupils across the UK took part in the creative translation competition, which was across four levels in five languages (French, Spanish, German, Italian and Mandarin), covering all year groups at secondary school from 11 to 18-years-old.

A team of 22 judges, including Oxford Modern Languages undergraduates and leading professional literary translators, assessed the competition entries.

Northfield Academy teacher Tatiana Messager said: “A huge congratulations to Robyn – the winner of the Level 2 Anthea Bell French Translation prize in Scotland.

“Robyn demonstrated what commitment, hard work and dedication can achieve and we are all enormously proud of her achievement.”

Councillor Jessica Mennie standing.
Councillor Jessica Mennie congratulated Robyn on her success.. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Northfield can be proud of Robyn

Councillor Jessica Mennie, vice-convener of the education and children’s services committee, said: “I’m sure Robyn’s classmates, teachers, and the wider school community in Northfield will be very proud of Robyn’s success.

“Robyn is a great example of what hard work, commitment and enthusiasm in school can achieve. I hope her success will inspire other young people.”

