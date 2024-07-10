Two floors of M&S Aberdeen closed suddenly due to ‘water damage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two floors of M&S Aberdeen closed suddenly due to ‘water damage’

The St Nicholas St branch has scaled back its offerings amid heavy rain across the north-east.

By Ross Hempseed
Customers are prevented from going up the escalators. Image: Supplied.
Customers are prevented from going up the escalators. Image: Supplied.

M&S Aberdeen has been forced to close the top two floors of its St Nicholas Street branch due to ‘water damage’.

The move comes as heavy rain has hit the region, causing flooding across the north-east.

Sings have been posted on shop doors blaming “unforeseen circumstances.”

They read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the first and second floor is closed or the time being.

“Please accept our sincere apologies and any inconvenience this may cause.”

Notices apologies to customers for the inconvenience. Image: Supplied.

The second floor is home to menswear, home, currency and the café, while kidswear, womenswear and lingerie, beauty, and women’s shoes are situated on the first floor.

Two staff members are positioned at the main entrance advising people of the situation, confirming that the ground floor remains open to customers.

Escalators have been cordoned off to prevent people from heading to the upper floors.

The store is earmarked for closure by 2025, with plans to expand its store at Union Square.

It has been there for more than 80 years.

An M&S spokesperson said: “Our Aberdeen store on St Nicholas street remains open so customers can shop in our food hall, womenswear and use click and collect, however the first and second floors are closed today while our team conducts a planned building inspection.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

