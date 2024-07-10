Two floors of M&S Aberdeen closed suddenly due to ‘water damage’

M&S Aberdeen has been forced to close the top two floors of its St Nicholas Street branch due to ‘water damage’.

The move comes as heavy rain has hit the region, causing flooding across the north-east.

Sings have been posted on shop doors blaming “unforeseen circumstances.”

They read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the first and second floor is closed or the time being.

“Please accept our sincere apologies and any inconvenience this may cause.”

The second floor is home to menswear, home, currency and the café, while kidswear, womenswear and lingerie, beauty, and women’s shoes are situated on the first floor.

Two staff members are positioned at the main entrance advising people of the situation, confirming that the ground floor remains open to customers.

Escalators have been cordoned off to prevent people from heading to the upper floors.

The store is earmarked for closure by 2025, with plans to expand its store at Union Square.

It has been there for more than 80 years.

An M&S spokesperson said: “Our Aberdeen store on St Nicholas street remains open so customers can shop in our food hall, womenswear and use click and collect, however the first and second floors are closed today while our team conducts a planned building inspection.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”