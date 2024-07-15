Aberdeen Airport summer strike threat off as pay dispute ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Airport summer strike threat off as pay dispute ends

ICTS security workers will get a basic pay increase of 5%.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen International Airport.
There will be no strike action this summer at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Workers at Aberdeen International Airport will not go on strike after “overwhelmingly” accepting a pay rise of up to 12.8%.

There were fears that the Dyce airport’s ICTS security workers would take strike action, however, this will not happen after union Unite negotiated a deal with airport bosses.

It will affect around 300 ICTS central search members based at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, who are both owned by AGS Airports.

These workers deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights.

Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen Airport staff will get a pay rise. Image: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson.

As well as this, ICTS workers also cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services.

The pay deal delivers a basic pay rise of 5%, while a one-off payment of £500 and an enhancement to the shift allowance of 75p per hour, which is an uplift worth around 5.9%, is also included in the deal.

There will be access to double time shift rates for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

In addition to this, ICTS will be advertising a minimum of 15 full time posts,which will initially be offered to existing part-time staff at both airports following negotiations with Unite.

Sharon Graham
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham welcomed the decision. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members employed by ICTS at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have overwhelmingly backed an improved pay deal.

“Unite has delivered another significant win for airport workers in Scotland. The latest wage win sends a clear message that if you want to secure a boost to your jobs, pay and conditions then join Unite.”

‘Significant boost to the pay packets of ICTS workers’

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland added: “Unite has successfully negotiated a significant boost to the pay packets of ICTS workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports.

“We are pleased that the company came to its senses and got back round the table to make an improved offer which was acceptable to our members. The possibility of strike action at the airports is now over.”

Unite is currently running a “Runway to Success” campaign, which is designed to establish standards above the legal minimums across Scottish airports.

Aberdeen International Airport has been contacted for comment.

