Aberdeen Airport summer strike threat off as pay dispute ends

Workers at Aberdeen International Airport will not go on strike after “overwhelmingly” accepting a pay rise of up to 12.8%.

There were fears that the Dyce airport’s ICTS security workers would take strike action, however, this will not happen after union Unite negotiated a deal with airport bosses.

It will affect around 300 ICTS central search members based at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, who are both owned by AGS Airports.

These workers deal with passengers directly in the security search areas and process them for flights.

As well as this, ICTS workers also cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services.

The pay deal delivers a basic pay rise of 5%, while a one-off payment of £500 and an enhancement to the shift allowance of 75p per hour, which is an uplift worth around 5.9%, is also included in the deal.

There will be access to double time shift rates for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

In addition to this, ICTS will be advertising a minimum of 15 full time posts,which will initially be offered to existing part-time staff at both airports following negotiations with Unite.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members employed by ICTS at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have overwhelmingly backed an improved pay deal.

“Unite has delivered another significant win for airport workers in Scotland. The latest wage win sends a clear message that if you want to secure a boost to your jobs, pay and conditions then join Unite.”

‘Significant boost to the pay packets of ICTS workers’

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland added: “Unite has successfully negotiated a significant boost to the pay packets of ICTS workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports.

“We are pleased that the company came to its senses and got back round the table to make an improved offer which was acceptable to our members. The possibility of strike action at the airports is now over.”

Unite is currently running a “Runway to Success” campaign, which is designed to establish standards above the legal minimums across Scottish airports.

Aberdeen International Airport has been contacted for comment.