Westhill and Banchory among areas to be hit with 12 hours of heavy rain

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Aberdeenshire.

By Ellie Milne
Woman with umbrella on street
You may need an umbrella if you're leaving the house on Tuesday... Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire residents have been warned to expect a day of heavy rain tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain showers across the region between 8am and 8pm on Tuesday.

Some spots will stay dry but others are forecast to experience “slow-moving, heavy showers” throughout the day.

Locations within the warning area include Westhill, Banchory, Alford, Ballater and Laurencekirk.

It also extends south across Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh.

Showers will develop during the morning and become more widespread across the east into the afternoon.

The warning states: “Whilst many places will miss the worst, where showers do occur, 15-20 mm rainfall is likely within an hour, and perhaps 30 to 40 mm in one to two hours in a few places.

“The odd lightning strike is also possible. Showers will steadily ease during the evening.”

Map showing weather warning area
The weather warning is in place across parts of Aberdeenshire and further south. Image: Met Office.

Heavy rain showers forecast in Aberdeenshire

The Met Office has said the weather is likely to lead to transport disruption, including delays to trains and buses.

Spray and flooding on roads could also make driving conditions more challenging.

Those who are normally at risk of flooding have been advised to put a flood plan in place.

Sepa has not yet issued any flood alerts or warnings but this could change at short notice.

The warning adds: “There is a small chance that a few properties could be temporarily flooded in the heaviest showers.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

