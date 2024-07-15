Massive ‘business as usual’ signs hung along Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Massive ‘business as usual’ signs hung along Union Street

The Aberdeen City Council campaign is intended to direct people to businesses while roadworks take place.

By Ross Hempseed
Signs have been put up along Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Signs have been put up along Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Large colourful signs have been hung up along Aberdeen’s Union Street, alerting people that shops are “open for business”.

The campaign organised by Aberdeen City Council is to help attract footfall amidst major roadworks along the Granite Mile.

Back in May, Union Street closed to traffic as work began on what council leaders said was the “biggest redevelopment” of the city centre in 200 years.

Open for Business sign outside the Trinity Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Since then, there has been an outcry from business owners at how the roadworks may turn off people shopping along Union Street, negatively affecting their businesses.

The work is set to take months and includes resurfacing the road and widening pavements to create a “plaza entrance” for the new Aberdeen Market.

The large pink sign is sure to attract attention. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A segregated bike lane is also being installed along the length of the Granite Mile.

To help offset the negative impact the work may have on footfall, the council rolled out a campaign to alert people that businesses were “open as usual”.

Union Street businesses ‘open as usual’

McDonald’s, Jamieson and Carry and the Cancer Research UK store were just some of the businesses backing the campaign.

Now, bold and colourful signs have been hung along Union Street in the latest campaign move.

Workers were lifting the signs into place on Monday evening along wires usually reserved for the Christmas lights.

Workers were putting up signs on Monday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The round pink and teal signs read in bright yellow lettering, “Business as Usual” and was hard to miss while walking along the pavement close to the Union Terrace junction.

Signs were also put up on fencing along Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

To the side, other signs read “Union Street Central” and “Cafe Services Shops”, while more signs were placed on metal fencing.

The council are trying to let customers know that despite ongoing work along Union Street, many shops are still open for business.

Work on Union Street will take several more months to complete. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Conversation