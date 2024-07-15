Massive ‘business as usual’ signs hung along Union Street

Large colourful signs have been hung up along Aberdeen’s Union Street, alerting people that shops are “open for business”.

The campaign organised by Aberdeen City Council is to help attract footfall amidst major roadworks along the Granite Mile.

Back in May, Union Street closed to traffic as work began on what council leaders said was the “biggest redevelopment” of the city centre in 200 years.

Since then, there has been an outcry from business owners at how the roadworks may turn off people shopping along Union Street, negatively affecting their businesses.

The work is set to take months and includes resurfacing the road and widening pavements to create a “plaza entrance” for the new Aberdeen Market.

A segregated bike lane is also being installed along the length of the Granite Mile.

To help offset the negative impact the work may have on footfall, the council rolled out a campaign to alert people that businesses were “open as usual”.

Union Street businesses ‘open as usual’

McDonald’s, Jamieson and Carry and the Cancer Research UK store were just some of the businesses backing the campaign.

Now, bold and colourful signs have been hung along Union Street in the latest campaign move.

Workers were lifting the signs into place on Monday evening along wires usually reserved for the Christmas lights.

The round pink and teal signs read in bright yellow lettering, “Business as Usual” and was hard to miss while walking along the pavement close to the Union Terrace junction.

To the side, other signs read “Union Street Central” and “Cafe Services Shops”, while more signs were placed on metal fencing.

The council are trying to let customers know that despite ongoing work along Union Street, many shops are still open for business.