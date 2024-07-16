Indian street food café Chaiiwala opens its doors in Aberdeen

Indian street food café Chaiiwala has finally opened in Aberdeen city-centre.

Based at 229 Union Street, the former vacant unit was decorated with balloons to celebrate the first day of trading today.

The chain already has branches in other Scottish cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

But this marks the first base for the north east.

As the doors were opened to customers this morning, management revealed to The Press and Journal their excitement about opening in the Granite City.

They said they were particularly thrilled to be based on Union Street, which they dubbed “the heart of the city-centre.”

A Chaiiwala spokesman said: “A lot of people have been eagerly awaiting this – now we are here.”

Chaiiwala Aberdeen opens its doors

He added that a lot of customers in Dundee had been travelling from Aberdeen to visit the chain, asking them to open further north.

“Chaiiwala is planning to expand all over the UK, and Aberdeen was one of the main targets. We are very excited,” he explained.

“There are a lot of customers today who have tried other Chaiiwalas, so they already know about us.

“There are also a lot of people here who have never heard of Chaiiwala, so I hope they start exploring our menu here as well.”

When asked if the ongoing roadworks and bus gates were a source of frustration, the answer was a firm “no”.

“Not at all,” the spokesman added.

“We have only received positive feedback.”

How is Chaiiwala different from Aberdeen’s other Indian restaurants?

He also explained to The P&J how Chaiiwala differs from other Indian restaurants in the city.

“We do not sell curries like some of the other cafes and restaurants do. We have items for sale from all over Asia,” he said.

“If someone is wondering what people eat all day from Asia, then they can visit Chaiiwala to find out.”

And his recommendations?

“I would recommend the samosas or the kebab wraps,” he said.

“To sit in, we have Bombay balls which come in many different varieties and can be served with fries.

“There are a lot of different options.”

What’s on the Aberdeen Chaiiwala menu?

Customers can expect items ranging from hot drinks, to street food, all day breakfasts, Bombay bowls and more.

They offer signature brews including Caramel Chaii, Karak Chaii and Pink Chaii.

When it comes to all-day breakfasts there is a choice of Desi and English options, along with omelettes and other favourites with an Asian twist.

Authentic street food also includes masala chips, Mumbai Mac n Cheese and Butter Chicken Roll.

Those with a sweet tooth can look forward to Pink Chaii Cake, Nutella Wrap, Gajar Halwa and Karak Coffee Cake.

The café is open seven days from 9am to 11pm.

The full menu is here.