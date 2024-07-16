Indian street food café Chaiiwala opens its doors in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Indian street food café Chaiiwala opens its doors in Aberdeen

The owners say they are thrilled to be located in "the heart of the city-centre."

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen's latest eatery opened today. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's latest eatery opened today. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Indian street food café Chaiiwala has finally opened in Aberdeen city-centre.

Based at 229 Union Street, the former vacant unit was decorated with balloons to celebrate the first day of trading today.

The chain already has branches in other Scottish cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

But this marks the first base for the north east.

The set up at 229 Union Street. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

As the doors were opened to customers this morning, management revealed to The Press and Journal their excitement about opening in the Granite City.

They said they were particularly thrilled to be based on Union Street, which they dubbed “the heart of the city-centre.”

A Chaiiwala spokesman said: “A lot of people have been eagerly awaiting this – now we are here.”

Chaiiwala Aberdeen opens its doors

He added that a lot of customers in Dundee had been travelling from Aberdeen to visit the chain, asking them to open further north.

“Chaiiwala is planning to expand all over the UK, and Aberdeen was one of the main targets. We are very excited,” he explained.

“There are a lot of customers today who have tried other Chaiiwalas, so they already know about us.

“There are also a lot of people here who have never heard of Chaiiwala, so I hope they start exploring our menu here as well.”

Have you been already? Let us know what you think. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

When asked if the ongoing roadworks and bus gates were a source of frustration, the answer was a firm “no”.

“Not at all,” the spokesman added.

“We have only received positive feedback.”

How it looks inside. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

How is Chaiiwala different from Aberdeen’s other Indian restaurants?

He also explained to The P&J how Chaiiwala differs from other Indian restaurants in the city.

“We do not sell curries like some of the other cafes and restaurants do. We have items for sale from all over Asia,” he said.

“If someone is wondering what people eat all day from Asia, then they can visit Chaiiwala to find out.”

Loaded fries from Chaiiwala. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

And his recommendations?

“I would recommend the samosas or the kebab wraps,” he said.

“To sit in, we have Bombay balls which come in many different varieties and can be served with fries.

“There are a lot of different options.”

What’s on the Aberdeen Chaiiwala menu?

Customers can expect items ranging from hot drinks, to street food, all day breakfasts, Bombay bowls and more.

They offer signature brews including Caramel Chaii, Karak Chaii and Pink Chaii.

When it comes to all-day breakfasts there is a choice of Desi and English options, along with omelettes and other favourites with an Asian twist.

The new café offers a varied menu. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

Authentic street food also includes masala chips, Mumbai Mac n Cheese and Butter Chicken Roll.

Those with a sweet tooth can look forward to Pink Chaii Cake, Nutella Wrap, Gajar Halwa and Karak Coffee Cake.

The café is open seven days from 9am to 11pm.

The full menu is here.

Conversation