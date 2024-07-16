Emergency services called to ongoing incident at Diamond Bridge in Aberdeen

Emergency services are attending an ongoing incident at the Diamond Bridge in Tillydrone this afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance were all spotted down by Gordon Brae, near the bridge which crosses the River Don at around 3pm on Tuesday, July 16.

A fire spokesperson confirmed their attendance, with two appliances and a water rescue unit on the scene, after receiving a call at around 2pm.

Coastguard rescue teams from Aberdeen and Cruden Bay were also dispatched to the scene but have since left as of 3.30pm.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the incident involved “concern for a person”.

Emergency services currently remain on scene with AA Traffic News reporting Gordon Brae is closed.

Police have cordoned off the bridge at both end.