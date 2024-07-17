Stoneywood Gate developers appeal to Scottish Government in bid to build drive-thru and EV charging hub on abandoned site near Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stoneywood Gate developers appeal to Scottish Government in bid to build drive-thru and EV charging hub on abandoned site near Dyce

Councillors refused plans to transform the vacant former Alba Gate office site earlier this year.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
If approved, the Alba Gate building in Stoneywood would be demolished to make way for the new development. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
If approved, the Alba Gate building in Stoneywood would be demolished to make way for the new development. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Plans for a new drive-thru and EV charging site in Stoneywood are in the hands of the Scottish Government as developers make a final bid for the project.

CoCity’s Stoneywood Gate proposal was narrowly refused by councillors back in May.

But, the firm has lodged an appeal against the rejection in the hope that Ministers will allow the development to go ahead.

The abandoned former Helix offices in Stoneywood. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The move comes after CoCity chiefs previously said they planned to “permanently exit” Aberdeen, having been left furious at the council knockback.

What was planned at Stoneywood Gate?

The vacant Alba Gate office building, previously the home of Helix Offshore, has lain empty for more than three years.

Developers were worried the site on Stoneywood Park was becoming a target for vandals and was an “eyesore”.

They previously wanted to turn the building into 50 one and two-bedroom apartments.

The Stoneywood Gate project would include business units, an EV charging hub and two cafes. Image: Tinto Architecture

However, due to soaring construction costs and a lack of interest in the site for housing, the proposal never came to fruition.

So, CoCity developed plans to demolish the offices and bring the site back to life in another way instead.

They came up with an idea to build four starter business units, a drive-thru cafe and a ‘drive-to’ restaurant.

A 24-bay fast charge EV facility, due to be the largest of its kind in the north-east, was also included in the plan.

An artist impression of the proposed Alba Gate development that is now subject of a Scottish Government appeal . Image: Tinto Architecture

The rapid chargers, powered by renewable energy, would have been capable of charging an electric car in 20 to 40 minutes.

CoCity revealed the development would have helped to bring around £2.5 million to the local economy over the next five years.

It would have also created more than 30 jobs.

Why was Stoneywood Gate rejected?

But, council planners suggested it be refused as it didn’t meet national eco guidance, known as NPF4.

The rule puts strict restrictions on drive-thru facilities and out of town retail developments.

Council chiefs said they would have backed the proposal if the drive-thru lane was removed from the second proposed cafe.

Artist impressions of the proposed Stoneywood Gate development. Image: Tinto Architecture

However, CoCity claimed the lane was needed to lure potential big names such as Costa, Starbucks or Tim Hortons to the project.

Following a two-hour debate and tense vote, planning committee convener councillor Ciaran McRae decided to refuse the plan.

What is the next step for the appeal?

CoCity has appointed top law firm Brodies to handle the appeal.

The company lodged an appeal statement in support of the application.

Brodies argued that the Stoneywood plan would “generate local jobs while removing an eyesore and safety risk within the community”.

The former Helix Offshore office building in Stoneywood. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

It added: “The drive-thru lane is needed to make the development viable.

“Without it, the EV hub won’t happen, nor will the commercial units nor the cafe/restaurant.

“The appeal site will continue to lie derelict and subject to vandalism, to the detriment of the local community.”

Reporter Andrew Fleming has been assigned to the case and will decide whether to uphold the refusal or overturn it and grant planning permission.

Conversation