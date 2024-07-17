Stoneywood Gate developers appeal to Scottish Government in bid to build drive-thru and EV charging hub on abandoned site near Dyce

Plans for a new drive-thru and EV charging site in Stoneywood are in the hands of the Scottish Government as developers make a final bid for the project.

CoCity’s Stoneywood Gate proposal was narrowly refused by councillors back in May.

But, the firm has lodged an appeal against the rejection in the hope that Ministers will allow the development to go ahead.

The move comes after CoCity chiefs previously said they planned to “permanently exit” Aberdeen, having been left furious at the council knockback.

What was planned at Stoneywood Gate?

The vacant Alba Gate office building, previously the home of Helix Offshore, has lain empty for more than three years.

Developers were worried the site on Stoneywood Park was becoming a target for vandals and was an “eyesore”.

They previously wanted to turn the building into 50 one and two-bedroom apartments.

However, due to soaring construction costs and a lack of interest in the site for housing, the proposal never came to fruition.

So, CoCity developed plans to demolish the offices and bring the site back to life in another way instead.

They came up with an idea to build four starter business units, a drive-thru cafe and a ‘drive-to’ restaurant.

A 24-bay fast charge EV facility, due to be the largest of its kind in the north-east, was also included in the plan.

The rapid chargers, powered by renewable energy, would have been capable of charging an electric car in 20 to 40 minutes.

CoCity revealed the development would have helped to bring around £2.5 million to the local economy over the next five years.

It would have also created more than 30 jobs.

Why was Stoneywood Gate rejected?

But, council planners suggested it be refused as it didn’t meet national eco guidance, known as NPF4.

The rule puts strict restrictions on drive-thru facilities and out of town retail developments.

Council chiefs said they would have backed the proposal if the drive-thru lane was removed from the second proposed cafe.

However, CoCity claimed the lane was needed to lure potential big names such as Costa, Starbucks or Tim Hortons to the project.

Following a two-hour debate and tense vote, planning committee convener councillor Ciaran McRae decided to refuse the plan.

What is the next step for the appeal?

CoCity has appointed top law firm Brodies to handle the appeal.

The company lodged an appeal statement in support of the application.

Brodies argued that the Stoneywood plan would “generate local jobs while removing an eyesore and safety risk within the community”.

It added: “The drive-thru lane is needed to make the development viable.

“Without it, the EV hub won’t happen, nor will the commercial units nor the cafe/restaurant.

“The appeal site will continue to lie derelict and subject to vandalism, to the detriment of the local community.”

Reporter Andrew Fleming has been assigned to the case and will decide whether to uphold the refusal or overturn it and grant planning permission.

