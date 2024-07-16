Union accuses Brewdog of having ‘no morals’ after pulling out of carbon neutral scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union accuses Brewdog of having ‘no morals’ after pulling out of carbon neutral scheme

Unite says the company is going back on its word - but bosses insist they are committed to "making the earth great again".

By Graham Fleming
Brewdog bosses still vow to "double down" on their sustainability efforts. Image: Shutterstock
Brewdog bosses still vow to "double down" on their sustainability efforts. Image: Shutterstock

Unite Hospitality has accused BrewDog of having “no morals” following a change to its carbon neutral policy.

The worldwide brewery empire – which started life in the north-east – has come under fire after announcing its intention to “exit the carbon credit market” which will effectively end its carbon negative status.

The scheme funds third parties to undertake projects such as forestry management, tree planting and mangrove restoration, and are purchased by companies all over the world to cancel out their carbon footprint.

But Brewdog has announced they will no longer purchase the credits as they say the market has “become unsustainable.”

The company says it will cease purchasing the credits immediately. Image: BrewDog

The announcement was made in the company’s Mini MEGA document –  the company’s sustainability report – published earlier today.

It means the company can no longer claim that it is carbon neutral on beer cans and other products.

Workers union – Unite Hospitality – has accused the Aberdeenshire company of going back on its word.

An X post, published today, read: “The CEO of BrewDog has just emailed all workers confirming that the company are ‘exiting the carbon credit market’ meaning that their status as a carbon negative company will ‘lapse’.

“From the real living wage to the environment, this company has no morals.”

Unite criticised the company back in January for pulling out of the Living Wage Employer scheme.

Why is BrewDog changing its carbon neutral policy?

In the sustainability report, Brewdog bosses outline the reasons why the company is no longer purchasing the credits.

They claim that purchasing them has become “unsustainable” and that some schemes now have “highly questionable” carbon benefit.

They also vow to “double down” on their own sustainability efforts and further invest in their ‘Lost Forest’ scheme which aims to grow over 250,000 trees in the Cairngorms.

The report explains: “Unfortunately, over the past few years the carbon market has become, well, unsustainable.

“The market has grown exponentially as companies and governments look to offset their emissions.

“As a consequence, there has been a flood of low quality schemes that are dirt cheap but where the carbon benefit is highly questionable, and maybe even non-existent.

“At the same time, the number of high-quality, properly verified schemes has dwindled and the costs have gone through the roof.

The company has vowed to “double down” on its efforts in the Lost Forest. Pictured are original founders James Watt (who stepped down earlier this year) and Martin Dickie. Image: BrewDog

“In fact, the cost is now so astronomical that the only way for BrewDog to sustain a carbon negative claim is at the expense of our own sustainability initiatives.

“We absolutely will not invest in low quality schemes.”

The report adds that the business will “not press pause on our efforts to reduce emissions.”

It concludes: “Some people will be disappointed that we’ll be relinquishing our carbon negative claim, but the use of funds we’d otherwise spend on carbon offsets is better
invested in facilitating the decarbonisation of our process.”

