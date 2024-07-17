Body of 18-year-old woman recovered from Aberdeen’s River Don

The body of an 18-year-old woman was recovered from the River Don yesterday.

Emergency services including police, firefighters and coastguards crews were called to the water near Aberdeen’s Diamond Bridge at around 2.10pm on Tuesday, July 16.

They had received “a concern for a person report” and recovered a body from the water.

Now, Police Scotland has confirmed that the body was that of a young female.

Officers do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

Concern for a person

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Tuesday, 16 July, we received a report of a concern for a person in the Gordon Mills Road area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a body of an 18-year-old female was recovered from the water.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”