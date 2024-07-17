Aberdeenshire drivers face 18-mile diversion as speed cameras to be installed at notorious junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 18-mile diversion as speed cameras to be installed at notorious junction

Cameras will be installed at the infamous Toll of Birness junction on the A90.

By Graham Fleming
The A90 northbound Toll of Birness, near Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers are facing an 18-mile diversion while speed cameras are installed at a junction notorious for accidents.

The road will be closed northbound at the Toll of Birness junction for four days from Monday, July 22.

The area is a hotspot for accidents, some of which have been fatal.

Drivers face an 18-mile diversion. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Aberdeenshire Council’s diversion spans 18 miles, adding an extra 40 minutes to journeys.

The new route takes drivers through the A90T, the A950 at Mintlaw and finally through the A950 towards Fraserburgh.

The announcement reads: “Road users should be aware that owing to the installation of speed camera units, the A952 northbound at Toll of Birness will be subject to a closure from next Monday (July 22) for four days.

A crash occurred at the A90 Toll of Birness in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Due to the requirement that a diversion must divert to roads that are the same class as the one that is closed, the formal detour is via the A90T (Peterhead), A950 (Mintlaw) and A952 (Toll of Birness).”

The cameras will be located near the fork junction, north of Ellon, which connects the north-east A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road with the A952 heading to Fraserburgh.

New speed cameras at Toll of Birness junction

It was announced the cameras would be installed earlier this month.

At the time of the announcement, Harriet Cross – who was the Gordon and Buchan Conservative candidate, and has since been elected as an MP – said: “At the Toll of Birness, the dangerous layout of the junction is the biggest problem – not solely the speed of drivers.

“While there is no doubt cameras will help to reduce speeding, this measure is a sticking plaster to a much wider issue which stretches far beyond that.

“What is really needed to reduce the high number of devastating accidents is for the junction to be made into a roundabout and for the A90 north of Ellon to be dualled.”

