Aberdeenshire drivers face 18-mile diversion as speed cameras to be installed at notorious junction

Aberdeenshire drivers are facing an 18-mile diversion while speed cameras are installed at a junction notorious for accidents.

The road will be closed northbound at the Toll of Birness junction for four days from Monday, July 22.

The area is a hotspot for accidents, some of which have been fatal.

Aberdeenshire Council’s diversion spans 18 miles, adding an extra 40 minutes to journeys.

The new route takes drivers through the A90T, the A950 at Mintlaw and finally through the A950 towards Fraserburgh.

The announcement reads: “Road users should be aware that owing to the installation of speed camera units, the A952 northbound at Toll of Birness will be subject to a closure from next Monday (July 22) for four days.

“Due to the requirement that a diversion must divert to roads that are the same class as the one that is closed, the formal detour is via the A90T (Peterhead), A950 (Mintlaw) and A952 (Toll of Birness).”

The cameras will be located near the fork junction, north of Ellon, which connects the north-east A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road with the A952 heading to Fraserburgh.

New speed cameras at Toll of Birness junction

It was announced the cameras would be installed earlier this month.

At the time of the announcement, Harriet Cross – who was the Gordon and Buchan Conservative candidate, and has since been elected as an MP – said: “At the Toll of Birness, the dangerous layout of the junction is the biggest problem – not solely the speed of drivers.

“While there is no doubt cameras will help to reduce speeding, this measure is a sticking plaster to a much wider issue which stretches far beyond that.

“What is really needed to reduce the high number of devastating accidents is for the junction to be made into a roundabout and for the A90 north of Ellon to be dualled.”