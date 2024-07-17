Union Street skin and botox clinic shuts after medical group ‘ceases trading’

An Aberdeen health clinic based on Union Street closed abruptly today.

Sk:n Clinic, which is part of the SKN health group, announced its closure today in an email to customers.

It is understood those with appointments at the Aberdeen clinic were unable to access the premises.

It’s entire workforce was also said to be made redundant with immediate effect.

The business, based beside Amarone Italian restaurant on the Granite Mile, promised a variety of skin treatments to Aberdeen locals.

It advertised botox, lip fillers, tattoo removals and laser hair removal, amongst other services.

It’s understood one customer, who paid £312 for a block of appointments, was left “raging” after the abrupt closure.

The customer affected only received one of eight promised treatments, and is now worried they have “lost all of their money”.

Staff at Sk:n Aberdeen laid off ‘over Zoom call with CEO’

Employing eight staff in the Granite City, all employees were all reportedly made redundant in a call with the company’s CEO this morning.

The nature of the closure was not explained to staff, whom were only given instructions on how to close the store before leaving.

They also said that employees have been left guessing over their remaining wages owed to them.

A now former employee of seven years who didn’t want to be named, speaking to the Press and Journal, said: “We’ve haven’t been told if we are receiving or July pay or any redundancy package.

“We had no idea what’s going on.

“We were told on a call, which lasted until 11.30am, that we were to be given a print out to post on the door, and instructions on how to close the store for good.

“That was it. We were out by 12.30pm.

“We have absolutely no idea about clients which have paid for treatments ahead of time.

“‘I hope they will be refunded.

“If they can’t even pay us I have no idea where that leaves clients, it may have to be a separate legal matter with the company.

“It’s absolutely awful, horrific.”

Sk:n Aberdeen ‘unable to fulfil appointments’

The closure was announced in an email sent to customers and seen by the Press and Journal.

The statement, titled ‘important customer notice,’ read: “It is with regret that we are writing to inform you that the SKN Group, including sk:n clinics and The Harley Medical Group, has unfortunately ceased trading as of July 14 and we were not able to fulfil your upcoming appointment.

“Please visit sknclinics.co.uk for further information.”

However, the website is now not accessible as of this afternoon.

Calling their listed number also produces the same message.

The SKN and Harley Medical Group have been approached for comment but we have not yet received a response.

