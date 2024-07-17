Union Street skin and botox clinic shuts after medical group ‘ceases trading’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street skin and botox clinic shuts after medical group ‘ceases trading’

Customers with appointments have been left in limbo and staff were told over a Zoom call.

By Graham Fleming
Staff were made redundant after its closure. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Staff were made redundant after its closure. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen health clinic based on Union Street closed abruptly today.

Sk:n Clinic, which is part of the SKN health group, announced its closure today in an email to customers.

It is understood those with appointments at the Aberdeen clinic were unable to access the premises.

It’s entire workforce was also said to be made redundant with immediate effect.

The clinic closed with little warning today. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

The business, based beside Amarone Italian restaurant on the Granite Mile, promised a variety of skin treatments to Aberdeen locals.

It advertised botox, lip fillers, tattoo removals and laser hair removal, amongst other services.

It’s understood one customer, who paid £312 for a block of appointments, was left “raging” after the abrupt closure.

The customer affected only received one of eight promised treatments, and is now worried they have “lost all of their money”.

Staff at Sk:n Aberdeen laid off ‘over Zoom call with CEO’

Employing eight staff in the Granite City, all employees were all reportedly made redundant in a call with the company’s CEO this morning.

The nature of the closure was not explained to staff, whom were only given instructions on how to close the store before leaving.

They also said that employees have been left guessing over their remaining wages owed to them.

A now former employee of seven years who didn’t want to be named, speaking to the Press and Journal, said: “We’ve haven’t been told if we are receiving or July pay or any redundancy package.

A message visible on the clinic’s door. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“We had no idea what’s going on.

“We were told on a call, which lasted until 11.30am, that we were to be given a print out to post on the door, and instructions on how to close the store for good.

“That was it. We were out by 12.30pm.

“We have absolutely no idea about clients which have paid for treatments ahead of time.

“‘I hope they will be refunded.

“If they can’t even pay us I have no idea where that leaves clients, it may have to be a separate legal matter with the company.

“It’s absolutely awful, horrific.”

Sk:n Aberdeen ‘unable to fulfil appointments’

The closure was announced in an email sent to customers and seen by the Press and Journal.

The statement, titled ‘important customer notice,’ read: “It is with regret that we are writing to inform you that the SKN Group, including sk:n clinics and The Harley Medical Group, has unfortunately ceased trading as of July 14 and we were not able to fulfil your upcoming appointment.

“Please visit sknclinics.co.uk for further information.”

However, the website is now not accessible as of this afternoon.

Calling their listed number also produces the same message.

The SKN and Harley Medical Group have been approached for comment but we have not yet received a response.

Keep track of which units in Union Street are occupied or empty here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services at the River Don. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man rescued from River Don after emergency services swarm Seaton Park
SNP and Lib Dem councillors voted to keep the bus gates in place.
Revealed: The 20 councillors who 'ignored businesses and locals' by voting to keep Aberdeen…
2
The TS Royalist
All you need to know as three Tall Ships arrive in Aberdeen this week
If approved, the Alba Gate building in Stoneywood would be demolished to make way for the new development. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Stoneywood Gate developers appeal to Scottish Government in bid to build drive-thru and EV…
The A90 northbound Toll of Birness, near Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire drivers face 18-mile diversion as speed cameras to be installed at notorious junction
2
Brodie Alexander admitted sending body shaming messages to his ex-girlfriend at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Controlling ex avoids prison after he sent vile body shaming messages to woman
Police at the path off Old Gamrie Road. Image: Jasperimage
Police tape off path near Macduff industrial estate after reports of attack on woman
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Sandra Harper has been convicted of historic child abuse Picture shows; Former foster carer Sandra Harper. Peterhead/outside Peterhead Sheriff Court. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Abusive foster carer loses fight to clear name from beyond the grave
The Glasgow gang struck at shops in Aberdeen city centre.
Glasgow shoplifting gang steal £10,000 of tech and designer clothes from Aberdeen shops
The body of an 18-year-old woman was recovered from River Don yesterday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT
Body of 18-year-old woman recovered from Aberdeen’s River Don

Conversation