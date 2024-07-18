All you need to know about battery storage systems as we list ALL plans lodged across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

An increasing number of applications for battery storage facilities are being lodged across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – but what are they and what do they do?

You may have noticed a steady rise in the prominence of these battery energy storage systems, otherwise known as BESS.

They are popping up all over the place due to a greater dependence on renewable technology and a move towards a net zero future.

Energy firms are applying to local authorities across the country for permission to create the storage sites.

And there are several under consideration across the north-east…

What are battery energy storage systems?

Containers found on BESS sites store energy created by renewable sources.

The batteries store power generated by wind or solar farms and only release energy when there is a need for it.

Units typically contain lithium-ion batteries, which may sound complicated but you’re probably walking around with one right now…

These are the same as those found in electric cars and even mobile phones.

Control systems on each site will measure whether energy should remain stored or released to the grid.

Most battery storage sites are typically planned to be in use for around 30 to 40 years.

Once they are no longer needed, developers promise to remove the infrastructure and return the ground back as it was.

Why is there a need for them?

Battery storage sites are needed as the UK moves away from fossil fuels and increases its use of renewables.

BESS sites ensure that power will always be available, regardless of the weather.

Energy is released during times of peak demand, ensuring electricity is always available and reducing the risk of blackouts which have become more common in recent severe storms.

The UK Government estimates that battery storage sites could save the national energy system up to £40 billion by 2050.

This saving would then help to reduce household energy bills across the country.

According to EDF Renewables, the UK and Ireland needs over 25GW of battery storage by 2050.

So to meet this, battery storage facilities of various sizes are cropping up wherever possible.

Are battery storage sites safe?

Plans for energy storage facilities are usually met with some concern.

One main issue that is frequently raised is the risk of fire should the batteries overheat and explode.

Back in September 2020, a BESS site in Liverpool went up in flames.

An incident report produced after the event, revealed that the fire caused a “significant blast”.

However, all battery storage units have heat and fire detection systems installed to prevent any similar disasters.

To date, the Liverpool incident is the only recorded BESS fire in the UK.

Where are storage systems being installed across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire?

Plans for a number of new battery storage sites across the north-east are currently under way.

Enquiries have been made to Aberdeenshire Council for facilities near Laurencekirk, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven and Macduff.

Proposals for a huge 105MW facility near Ellon are also progressing and the site could be up and running by 2027.

And, Scala Renewables Group have lodged plans for a 49.9MW storage site next to Kintore substation.

The site would store enough energy to power 115,000 homes for up to four hours.

Across Aberdeenshire, there are currently plans in the works for a total of eight new battery storage systems.

But some have caused some concern in their local communities.

City storage sites raise fire fears

In Aberdeen, two separate battery storage developments are in the pipeline at Danestone.

The former piggery next to the RGS Hutchison and Sons scrap yard could be demolished to make way for a 50MW BESS.

Meanwhile, plans have recently been submitted to the Scottish Government for a larger 70MW site just metres away.

The second Danestone site could be constructed on land next to the Persley waste water treatment plant.

Danestone Community Council has objected to both proposals.

They fear that their close proximity to the Tesco Extra petrol station could create a “major disaster” should a fire occur on either site.

But the city applications don’t stop there.

Flexion Energy is hoping to create a battery storage site near Cults, just one field away from the Countesswells sports fields.

The application has sparked outrage in the area, with Robert Gordon’s College arguing it could put its pupils in danger.

School leaders argue that a potential fire at the battery facility would put youngsters at risk of “potentially toxic vapour, fumes, or smoke”.

With another at Cove, this means there are four currently awaiting approval on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Have any battery storage sites been approved?

Despite these fears, some facilities have already been given the green light.

One on the outskirts of Fraserburgh was unanimously granted by councillors last January.

Flexion Energy will install a 49.9MW site on a site next to Fraserburgh Greenbank Caravans and Trailers.

Councillors also gave the go-ahead to similar sized battery storage facilities on Law of Doune Road in Macduff and Meetlaw near Laurencekirk.

