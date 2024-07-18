Why a ‘flying boat’ has taken to the skies above north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why a ‘flying boat’ has taken to the skies above north and north-east

A Catalina flying boat has been spotted flying over Aberdeen.

By Michelle Henderson
Catalina flying over Aberdeen
Catalina flying over Aberdeen. Image: BBC News.

A Second World War ‘flying boat’ has taken to the skies in honour of a 104-year-old Aberdeen pilot.

Locals across the north-east were treated to a rare sighting of a Catalina flying boat soaring over Aberdeen yesterday.

The flight formed part of a ceremonial flypast to honour the exceptional bravery of Flight Lieutenant John Cruickshank, Britain’s last surviving Victoria Cross holder.

Departing from the Imperial War Museum Duxford, the aircraft flew over various RAF Coastal Command bases before landing in Mr Cruikshank’s hometown of Aberdeen on Wednesday.

David Legg Crew Chief and Editor The Catalina News, David Barlow Pilot, Jeff Boyling Pilot, Organiser of Operation Shetland and John Harmsworth Pilot, Humphrey Trusswell Ground crew.
The five-man crew landed in Aberdeen onboard the Catalina on Wednesday. Image: Jeff Boyling.

From there, the experienced crew headed north to Sumburgh Shetland to conduct a ceremonial flypast over both Lerwick New Cemetery and Sullom Voe.

The Catalina is currently stationed in Shetland as the crew waits for weather conditions to improve.

Flypast in honour of Victoria Cross recipients

The flight marks the first stage of a five-day journey across the UK to commemorate the 80th anniversary of two Victoria Crosses being awarded to Catalina Pilots.

The aircraft, owned by Catalina Aircraft Limited (CAL) and operated by Plane Sailing Air Displays Ltd (PSADL), is the only one in operation outside of America.

Highlanders will have the chance to catch a rare glimpse of the unique aircraft as it heads south, flying over RAF Coastal Command stations in Wick, Invergordon, Alness, Inverness and Oban before returning to Duxford.

Jeff Boyling, dressed in his flying suit, at the helm of the Catalina flying boat.
Jeff Boyling at the helm of the Catalina flying boat.

The landmark flight was organised to mark the veteran’s heroic actions on July 17, 1944 as he flew a Catalina of 210 Squadron RAF out of Sullom Voe to sink a German U-boat.

During the operation, Flight Lieutenant Cruickshank – who was just 24 at the time – was injured more than 70 times as the navigator was killed.

Despite suffering serious lung injuries and 10 penetrating wounds to his lower limbs, he safely flew the aircraft back to Shetland.

The resting place of David Hornell. Supplied by Jeff Boyling.

Victoria Cross recipient dies following heroic flight

The second Victoria Cross was awarded to Flt Lt David Hornell for his heroic actions during the Second World War.

On June 24, 1944, the 162 Squadron Royal Canadian Air Force pilot took off from Wick alongside seven comrades onboard a Catalina on an anti-submarine patrol.

After almost 10 hours in the air, the crew spotted and attacked a German submarine, leaving their aircraft severely wounded and on fire.

Despite the desperate situation unfolding around them, Mr Cruickshank managed to land the aircraft on a heavy swell.

After more than 21 hours, the crew were rescued, however, the pilot died a short time later.

He was awarded the Victoria Cross in honour of his valour.

Conversation