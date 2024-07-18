‘Sk:n closure left us £800 out of pocket for a half-finished tattoo removal’: Aberdeen couple angry as clinic shuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Sk:n closure left us £800 out of pocket for a half-finished tattoo removal’: Aberdeen couple angry as clinic shuts

Connie and Ricardo shared pictures of their tattoos after the half-baked removal.

Connie and Ricardo have been left £800 out of pocket.

By Graham Fleming

Two customers of an Aberdeen skin clinic have been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after its sudden closure.

Granite City couple Connie Smith, 50, and Ricardo Campos, 46, had paid £800 upfront for two tattoo removals at Union Street’s Sk:n.

But they were left shocked after receiving an email which told them them their treatment couldn’t be completed as the clinic’s owners had “ceased trading.”

Connie and Ricardo have been left “so disappointed” by the closure.

Both had already received three appointments to have the ink removed, with eight to 12 recommended.

The couple said it has left them scrambling to find another clinic and their tattoo “faded” after an incomplete treatment.

Now, speaking to the Press and Journal, they said they are “so disappointed” with the situation.

Aberdeen couple ‘so disappointed’ as Sk:n tattoo removal ends

Mum Connie said: “We decided back in February that we wanted to get a couple of tattoos removed that we got done when we were younger.

“We each bought a clock booking for the removal which came to a total of £800.

“We got to the third session which was last week, and then we got this vague email yesterday which told us they couldn’t carry out the treatment anymore.

Connie’s tattoo has been left “faded” by the half-finished procedure.

“I’m not going to lie, I was very angry when I opened it up, we were going to be £800 out of pocket.

I just feel disappointed – maybe to other people £800 is not a lot of money, but it is for me.

“Although I’m disappointed for losing all this money, I really feel sorry for the staff.

“It’s nothing like losing your job.”

Ricardo was also left out of pocket.

Connie added that she is not confident of ever recouping the cost of the removal job.

“I emailed them regarding a refund, but there has been no response,” she added.

“I’m hopeful, but I’m not holding my breath regarding any refund to be honest.”

Sk:n Aberdeen redundancies branded ‘awful’

Sk:n Clinic, which is part of the SKN health group, announced its closure yesterday in a shock email to customers.

The business, situated beside Amarone and Gidi Grill restaurants on the Granite Mile, promised a variety of skin treatments.

It advertised botox, lip fillers, tattoo removals and laser hair removal and other services.

It’s entire workforce was said to be made redundant with immediate effect yesterday wth little notice.

Employing eight staff, all employees were reportedly made redundant in a call with the company’s CEO the morning of the closure.

The Union Street clinic closed yesterday. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

A now former employee of seven years who didn’t want to be named, also said: “We haven’t been told if we are receiving our July pay or any redundancy package.

“We were told on a call that we were to be given a print out to post on the door, and instructions on how to close the store for good.

“We have absolutely no idea about clients which have paid for treatments ahead of time.

“‘I hope they will be refunded.”

Sk:n clinic ‘unable to fulfil appointments’

Those wishing to contact the clinic by phone are given a message which urges customers to visit their website.

The message said: “It is with regret that we are writing to inform you that the SKN Group, including sk:n clinics and The Harley Medical Group, has unfortunately ceased trading as of July 14 and we were not able to fulfil your upcoming appointment.

“Please visit sknclinics.co.uk for further information.”

However, the website is now not accessible as of yesterday.

The SKN and Harley Medical Group have been approached for comment but we have not yet received a response.

Keep track of which units in Union Street are occupied or empty here.

