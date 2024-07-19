Peterhead’s Carnegie Building to become live music venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead’s Carnegie Building to become live music venue

An operator is needed to take on the building that is about to get a major makeover.

By Ross Hempseed
Carnegie Building in Peterhead.
Carnegie Building in Peterhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A historic landmark building in Peterhead is looking for a new operator as the library and museum prepare to move to its new home.

The building is about to undergo a major refit to be turned into a venue that can host live music and arts and culture events.

The Carnegie Building was built in the heart of the coastal town in the 1890s and is associated with business mogul Andrew Carnegie.

It spans four floors, covering more than 8,600 square feet of interior space and is the home of the Public Library and Arbuthnot Museum.

However, as part of the new Cultural Quarter in Peterhead, the library and museum will move to the newly refurbished and extended Arbuthnot House.

Arbuthnot House where the new library and museum will be housed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Once the Carnegie Building is empty, it will undergo a major conservation-restoration, supported by the UK Housing Department.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed the process of putting museum artefacts into temporary storage had begun.

The plan is to move library services into a temporary space by January 2025, with the Carnegie Building’s restoration beginning around that time.

When complete it will then be used as a new venue for cultural entrepreneurs, creative third sector organisations or social enterprises to find an inspiring place to deliver their creative vision.

Carnegie Building could be ‘perfect showcase for emerging talent’

The building is a local landmark within the coastal town, known for its standout feature, the clock tower.

Restoration plans include the potential for wide-ranging usage from a dance studio to a performance venue to a community cafe.

Therefore, Aberdeenshire Council is looking for someone with vision to take the reigns of this landmark.

The building is know for its iconic clock tower. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Buchan Area Manager Amanda Roe described the venture as an “exciting opportunity” to create a new standout facility.

She said: “It will be a tremendous venue for live music and other live performances and from an educational aspect it will also accommodate dance and music schools or visual arts and design.

“The new facility will also provide the perfect showcase for emerging talent and the contemporary arts, designed to meet the cultural needs of a younger generation and increase the appeal of retaining young people in the area.

“We are really keen to see any approaches, which support local businesses and increase employment and which strengthen the night-time and town centre footfall with an enhanced cultural offer.”

