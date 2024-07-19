Aberdeen’s Mr Christmas: Family tribute after man behind Ashgrove lights dies aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Mr Christmas: Family tribute after man behind Ashgrove lights dies aged 81

Eddie Stevenson lit up the city's festive season for more than 36 years - he also helped develop the world's first MRI scanner.

Eddie Stevenson passed away last weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

An Aberdeen grandfather, famous for his impressive Christmas lights displays, has died aged 81.

For more than 36 years, Eddie Stevenson worked tirelessly to create jaw-dropping winter wonderlands at his home on Ashgrove Road West.

Children and adults would flock from all over to visit Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Minions, Postman Pat and a host of other Disney and fairytale characters.

Eddie was also part of the team that developed the world’s first full-body MRI scanner at Aberdeen University.

However, he was laid to rest this week after a five-year long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Eddie pictured with one of his creations in 2013. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Eddie raised more than £250,000 over the course of his lifetime for children’s charities before retiring from the creations in 2018.

Eddie earned an MBE for his fundraising efforts back in 2010.

Originally from the Granite City’s Causewayend, he married back in 1970.

He went on to have two sons, Austin and Philip, 44, and be blessed with two grandchildren.

Now, speaking to the Press and Journal, his family have paid tribute to Eddie’s “remarkable spirit”.

Eddie’s son, Austin, 40, said that he was a “family man” who “would always have time for others”.

‘Selfles’ Eddie Stevenson.

He said: “He was very community and family orientated, he was more than happy to get involved in helping people out.

“All the good that he has done for other people, he was selfless. It’s rare nowadays to come across that.

“He has two grandkids who are just young, he doted on them and he loved spending time and doing stuff with them.

“Especially showing them his garage at the house and getting them to help out doing jobs around the house.

“They were special times, we made sure of making a point to them of all the stuff he had been involved in, and we were always speaking about him.

“We are a close-knit family, so we are always speaking about each other.

“We’ve been keeping at them to try to keep them talking about him.

“So, that hopefully he doesn’t get forgotten about.”

Eddie’s Christmas displays were always for the children

When Austin was asked why Eddie poured so much time into his displays, he said it was for the children.

Eddie developed his passion for helping others while working full-time in the biomedical physics department at Foresterhill for over 44 years.

Before that, he started his career at JS Sharpe company in his youth, making spare parts for Rolls Royce engines.

But, it was working at the would-be ARI site, where he released the difficulty that disadvantaged children had in achieving funding.

The displays raised over £250,000 for disadvantaged children. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Austin continued: “He saw the things needed for kids who had physical or mental needs and how they would benefit from adaptations and sensory rooms – things like that.

“The funding for these things are either non-existent or slow to come from a central kitty.

“He thought ‘if I can make a little bit of a difference with these displays, it’ll be all the better.’

“The money was always given to buy the equipment or to help the kids, there was no admin costs or anything.

“It all went to the kids.

“It doesn’t really matter how much was raised, if it can make any sort of difference to some of these kids, that’s fantastic.

During his time there as chief technician he was also part of the team who worked on the first full-body MRI scanner in Aberdeen.

The machine was developed in the late 1970s and used for the first time at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in 1980.

Eddie’s 36-year run of displays

Eddie, despite his protests, was forced to give up the displays six years ago.

With age catching up to both him and his helpers, he was forced to retire from his duties aged 74 in 2018.

Austin said that he was just not “as able” as he used to be.

“It was a bit strange visiting the house and it not being clad with lights, with heaps of cars at the door,” he continued.

“For the first year or two it was strange, but it’s important to remember that he was in his late 70s when he stopped.

Eddie carried on his famous displays into his late 70s.

“He didn’t really want to stop.

“He eventually acknowledged that, even with help from his friends, they were all getting on in terms of age.

“They were not as able.

“Some of the displays started in April, May or even March time for the larger ones.

“But yeah it was a strange feeling, because it was all I had known all of my life.

“Folk were always asking us where they had gone, there was quite a lot of that.

“It’s nice when folk compliment the displays and stuff like that – because it was all his handiwork.”

Eddie Stevenson battled with Alzheimer’s before his passing

Unfortunately, for the past five years, Eddie battled Alzheimer’s disease while under the care of Angusfield Care Home.

He had a close scare after suffering from a ruptured gall bladder recently, but passed away peacefully and without pain last weekend.

It was a “relief” for the Stevenson family, who struggled to watch Eddie suffer from the neurological disease.

Austin added: “Angusfield’s care was fantastic, they’ve been amazing with him and with the family.

“It was difficult to see initially but as time goes on, you see the week-on-week changes mount up.

“We were fortunate we were able to be with him for almost the entirety of the two weeks.

“It’s sad, there’s no getting away from that.

“On the other hand there is a bit of light relief, it’s an awful disease.

“It robs you of your loved one, and from themselves.

“It wouldn’t have been him in there, Eddie would have been moving about doing things and keeping busy.

The Stevenson family said that Eddie passed away “peacefully”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Bu he could only sit in an armchair, he wouldn’t acknowledge you or speak to you.

“It’s all these things that make you think ‘that’s no life’.

“He is at peace now, he wasn’t in any pain – that’s all we can ask.

“We had 77 years up until he was diagnosed, of him with remarkable health until that diagnosis.

“He was never in hospital, to get to that age says something in itself -he had a remarkable spirit and desire to fight through.

“He wouldn’t have lasted as long as he did in that home if he didn’t want to fight.

“It really shows his character.”

Conversation